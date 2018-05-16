We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Coco Pops Strawberry & White Chocolate 480G

Product Description

  • Strawberry and White Chocolate Flavoured Toasted Rice, Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • 30% less sugar*
  • *30% less sugar on average than other chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereals.
  • Source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • It will turn milk pink!
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 480G
  • Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, White Chocolate (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Check Locally Box. Widely Recycled

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy 1819kJ546kJ
-429kcal129kcal6%
Fat 1.7g0.5g1%
of which saturates 0.7g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 88g26g10%
of which sugars 17g5.1g6%
Fibre 4.9g1.5g
Protein 6.0g1.8g4%
Salt 0.67g0.2g3%
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg83%0.27mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg86%0.36mg25%
Niacin (B3)13mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg86%0.36mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%49.8µg25%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg84%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

