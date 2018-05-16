Kellogg's Coco Pops Strawberry & White Chocolate 480G

Product Description
- Strawberry and White Chocolate Flavoured Toasted Rice, Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals.
- Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- 30% less sugar*
- *30% less sugar on average than other chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereals.
- Source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- It will turn milk pink!
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Halal
- Pack size: 480G
- Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron
Rice, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, White Chocolate (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Best before: see top.Store in a cool dry place.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1819kJ
|546kJ
|-
|429kcal
|129kcal
|6%
|Fat
|1.7g
|0.5g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|88g
|26g
|10%
|of which sugars
|17g
|5.1g
|6%
|Fibre
|4.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.8g
|4%
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.2g
|3%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.27mg
|25%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|25%
|Niacin (B3)
|13mg
|83%
|4.0mg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|25%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|166µg
|83%
|49.8µg
|25%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|84%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Iron
|8.0mg
|57%
|2.4mg
|17%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
