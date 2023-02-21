Casillero Del Diablo Spain Tempranillo 75Cl

Very smooth Tempranillo
Very good smooth tempranillo. Could not detect faults others listed. I ran a wine club in Spain for 18 years . I would list this wine
Disappointing
The label on the neck describes the wine as “smooth Tempranillo”. This wine is obviously aimed at the cheaper end of the market, but I was still disappointed and found it highly tannic and unpleasantly rough for a Tempranillo.
real easy drinking :)
Really good! This is the perfect mid week red wine. Fruitier and smoother than other Tempranillos I've tried.
Fantastic Tempranillo, a new favourite!
Fantastic wine as you would expect from Casillero del Diablo. Plenty of cherry notes and a fuller, more rounded Tempranillo than some others that can be a bit thin. This is definitely a new favourite!
Disappointing example
A very disappointing drop from one of the biggest suppliers ! The nose was limited, the taste poor and the cherry notes somewhat too sour on a glass that had originally poured well, looking the real deal. A shame from this brand as they usually produce great mid range wines in a variety of different grapes/ styles.
Would not drink it again
We have been so happy with all the other Casillero Del Diablo wines that we thought we would try this one. Our mistake, it does not match up to the others at all. Unfortunately we ordered six bottles and after opening one will not drink it again. I do hope we can exchange the other five bottles. We will stick to the Cabernet Sauvignon.
I found this a pretty standard wine and a little c
I found this a pretty standard wine and a little costly for the quality. Fair cherry fruit but a bit short.
Lovely red wine, I really enjoy this!
Lovely red wine, I really enjoy this!
So smooth and very easy to drink. Has a lovely aro
So smooth and very easy to drink. Has a lovely aroma too.
always liked the Chilean bottles from Casillero, g
always liked the Chilean bottles from Casillero, great they have gone into Spain!