We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Casillero Del Diablo Spain Tempranillo 75Cl

3.8(10)Write a review
image 1 of Casillero Del Diablo Spain Tempranillo 75Cl
£7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tempranillo
  • Winemaker's Notes
  • A rich Tempranillo, distinguished by its deep cherry colour and subtle violet hues. Elegant on the nose, with aromas of wild strawberries, fresh plums, violets and spicy touches of green pepper and gentle oak. These follow through elegantly to the palate with fresh acidity, smooth tannins and a long, balanced finish.
  • "More than 130 years ago, Don Melchor de Concha y Cara reserved for himself an exclusive batch of his best wines. To keep strangers away, he spread the rumour that the Devil lived in his cellar.
  • Hence the Name: Casillero del Diablo"
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A rich Tempranillo, distinguished by its deep cherry colour and subtle violet hues. Elegant on the nose, with aromas of wild strawberries, fresh plums, violets and spicy touches of green pepper and gentle oak. These follow through elegantly to the palate with fresh acidity, smooth tannins and a long, balanced finish

Region of Origin

Carinena

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Viña Concha y Toro S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Max Weinlaub

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • A sophisticated wine that delivers the smooth drinking experience you know and love from Casillero del Diablo. Made with Tempranillo grapes from Cariñena in Northern Spain.

History

  • More than 100 years ago, Don Melchor de Concha y Toro reserved for himself an exclusive batch of his best wines. To keep strangers away from his private reserve, he spread the rumour that the Devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name: Casillero del Diablo (The Devil's Cellar)

Regional Information

  • Our vineyards are located at relatively high altitudes (400-800m), scattered along the plains of the Ebro River. The region's continental climate experiences extreme seasonal and daily temperature variations, while a cold northerly wind helps moderate summer temperatures and keep humidity low, assisting in imparting characteristic intensity to the grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Match
  • Red meats, Cheeses, Pork, Pasta
  • Best Opened and Served Between 16 - 18 °C.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • Bottled by:
  • W1740,
  • DH9 7XP,

Importer address

  • VCT Sweden AB,
  • Dalagatan 34,
  • Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • W1740,
  • DH9 7XP,
  • UK.
  • casillerodeldiablo.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

10 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very smooth Tempranillo

5 stars

Very good smooth tempranillo. Could not detect faults others listed. I ran a wine club in Spain for 18 years . I would list this wine

Disappointing

2 stars

The label on the neck describes the wine as “smooth Tempranillo”. This wine is obviously aimed at the cheaper end of the market, but I was still disappointed and found it highly tannic and unpleasantly rough for a Tempranillo.

real easy drinking :)

5 stars

Really good! This is the perfect mid week red wine. Fruitier and smoother than other Tempranillos I've tried.

Fantastic Tempranillo, a new favourite!

5 stars

Fantastic wine as you would expect from Casillero del Diablo. Plenty of cherry notes and a fuller, more rounded Tempranillo than some others that can be a bit thin. This is definitely a new favourite!

Disappointing example

1 stars

A very disappointing drop from one of the biggest suppliers ! The nose was limited, the taste poor and the cherry notes somewhat too sour on a glass that had originally poured well, looking the real deal. A shame from this brand as they usually produce great mid range wines in a variety of different grapes/ styles.

Would not drink it again

2 stars

We have been so happy with all the other Casillero Del Diablo wines that we thought we would try this one. Our mistake, it does not match up to the others at all. Unfortunately we ordered six bottles and after opening one will not drink it again. I do hope we can exchange the other five bottles. We will stick to the Cabernet Sauvignon.

I found this a pretty standard wine and a little c

3 stars

I found this a pretty standard wine and a little costly for the quality. Fair cherry fruit but a bit short.

Lovely red wine, I really enjoy this!

5 stars

Lovely red wine, I really enjoy this!

So smooth and very easy to drink. Has a lovely aro

5 stars

So smooth and very easy to drink. Has a lovely aroma too.

always liked the Chilean bottles from Casillero, g

5 stars

always liked the Chilean bottles from Casillero, great they have gone into Spain!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here