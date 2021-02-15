We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Simply Seasoned Veggie Bites 70G

£ 1.00
£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Product Description

  • Bite size pieces of seasoned garden vegetables
  • Our bites combine 78% vegetables, with 22% seasoning and ingredients. Nothing more, nothing less. Just simple, delicious veggies for whenever you need a pick me up.
  • We've made it our mission to keep you going with snacks of substance.
  • That's why our Veggie Bites are made of 100% seasoned vegetables: to deliver satisfaction that lasts.
  • Plant-based goodness, straight from the fridge. Because life is too full for empty snacks.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • Plant Based
  • 100% Seasoned Vegetables
  • Packed with delicious veggies
  • Source of Fibre
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • It's all real... no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 70G
Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (78%) (Butternut Squash, Chickpea, Red Pepper, Potato Flake, Pea, Sweetcorn, Onion, Carrot), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Coriander, Ginger, Onion Powder, Emulsifier: Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya., Made to a plant based recipe in a factory that also handles Meat For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keeping it FreshFor maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Careline UK Inc. NI: 0800 7834321
  • @fridgeraiders.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (70g)
Energy 783kJ/187kcal548kJ/131kcal
Fat 6.8g4.7g
of which saturates 0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate 24g17g
of which sugars 3.7g2.6g
Fibre 5.7g4.0g
Protein 5.0g3.5g
Salt 1.3g0.9g
This pack contains 1 serving--
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Horrible

1 stars

Dreadful. Soggy, soft and not very palitable. Won't buy again.

Not pleasant

1 stars

Mushy and tasted horrible

yuck

1 stars

i always like trying new products, I found that these had very little taste and the texture was horrible

