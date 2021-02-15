Fridge Raiders Simply Seasoned Veggie Bites 70G

Horrible
Dreadful. Soggy, soft and not very palitable. Won't buy again.
Not pleasant
Mushy and tasted horrible
yuck
i always like trying new products, I found that these had very little taste and the texture was horrible
Vegetables (78%) (Butternut Squash, Chickpea, Red Pepper, Potato Flake, Pea, Sweetcorn, Onion, Carrot), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Coriander, Ginger, Onion Powder, Emulsifier: Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, White Pepper
Keeping it FreshFor maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
This pack contains 1 serving
70g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (70g)
|Energy
|783kJ/187kcal
|548kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|4.7g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|17g
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|4.0g
|Protein
|5.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.9g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Dreadful. Soggy, soft and not very palitable. Won't buy again.
Mushy and tasted horrible
i always like trying new products, I found that these had very little taste and the texture was horrible