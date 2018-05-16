We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire 85Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire 85Ml
£ 2.00
£2.36/100ml

Product Description

  • Biscuit flavour ice cream swirled with pecan flavour ice cream, salted caramel sauce (22% ), white chocolate with caramel (26% ), biscuit pieces (2.5%).
  • Pack size: 85ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, glucose syrup, cocoa butter1, skimmed MILK powder, glucose-fructose syrup, butter oil (MILK), vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, fructose, starch, whey solids (MILK), rice flour, emulsifiers (E471, E476, E322), caramelised sugar syrup, stabilisers (E410, E407, E412), colour (E150b), flavourings, salt, butter (MILK), cocoa mass1, Raising agent (E500). May contain: egg, soy, almond, cashew, wheat and barley. 1Rainforest Alliance Certified TM

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Germany

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

85 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1357 kJ1133 kJ964 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)325 kcal271 kcal231 kcal0%
Fat (g)17 g14 g12 g17%
of which saturates (g)12 g9.6 g8.2 g41%
Carbohydrate (g)38 g32 g27 g10%
of which sugars (g)29 g25 g21 g23%
Protein (g)4.4 g3.7 g3.1 g6%
Salt (g)0.33 g0.27 g0.23 g4%
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 1 portions)----
View all Ice Cream Cones & Choc Ices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here