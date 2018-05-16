Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire 85Ml

Product Description
- Biscuit flavour ice cream swirled with pecan flavour ice cream, salted caramel sauce (22% ), white chocolate with caramel (26% ), biscuit pieces (2.5%).
- Pack size: 85ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, glucose syrup, cocoa butter1, skimmed MILK powder, glucose-fructose syrup, butter oil (MILK), vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, fructose, starch, whey solids (MILK), rice flour, emulsifiers (E471, E476, E322), caramelised sugar syrup, stabilisers (E410, E407, E412), colour (E150b), flavourings, salt, butter (MILK), cocoa mass1, Raising agent (E500). May contain: egg, soy, almond, cashew, wheat and barley. 1Rainforest Alliance Certified TM
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Germany
Name and address
- Unilever UK
- Magnum
- Freepost ADM3940
- London SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
85 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1357 kJ
|1133 kJ
|964 kJ
|11%
|Energy (kcal)
|325 kcal
|271 kcal
|231 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|17 g
|14 g
|12 g
|17%
|of which saturates (g)
|12 g
|9.6 g
|8.2 g
|41%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|38 g
|32 g
|27 g
|10%
|of which sugars (g)
|29 g
|25 g
|21 g
|23%
|Protein (g)
|4.4 g
|3.7 g
|3.1 g
|6%
|Salt (g)
|0.33 g
|0.27 g
|0.23 g
|4%
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 1 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.