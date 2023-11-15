Oceansaver Kitchen Degreser Ecodrop Citrus Kelp 10Ml

OCEANSAVER KTCHN DEGRESER ECODROP CITRUS KELP 10ML

Kitchen Degreaser Keeps your kitchen sparkling and the sealife swimming. The perfect remedy for those greasy, tough to get-off stains. It leaves a gleaming clean and fresh lemony scent from the stovetop to the kitchen sink.

Wave Bye Bye to Plastic Recycle

Removes grease and grime Reuse A Bottle Just Add Water With plant based GreenClean technology Superior cleaning power Plant based & non-toxic Zero plastic waste Not tested on animals

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

>30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage