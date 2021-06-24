We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Knorr Mushroom & Italian Herbs Seasoning 24G

4.8(41)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Mushroom & Italian Herbs Seasoning 24G
Product Description

  • Mushroom and Italian Herbs Seasoning
  • Bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the comfort of your home with Knorr Mushroom & Italian Herbs Seasoning Blend. Joining the Knorr Veggie Cook’s Essentials range with all the flavour. Without added salt, it’s the fastest, easiest way to transform a dish from good to spectacular. Knorr Mushroom & Italian Herbs Seasoning is suitable for vegans and packed with 100% natural ingredients – a carefully selected blend of mushrooms, vegetables and herbs including rosemary, oregano, parsley, and basil – without added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives. Use Knorr Mushroom & Italian Herbs Vegan Seasoning Blend to create a delicious, no added salt plant-based dish. It’s ideal for a mushroom, spinach and pea risotto, vegetable stew, delicious sauce, tasty soup or any other exciting dish you want to try. Comes with a dual opening cap: to use, just open the top lid for a light sprinkling or pop the inner lid open to pour freely. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality, seasoning blends such as Tomato & Garlic or Rosemary & Onion on our website – don’t hesitate to take a look. At Knorr, we believe that spices can make all the difference in turning a dish from bland and boring to deliciously mouthwatering, and make you feel comforted with reminiscent aromas. We also believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Add Knorr Mushroom & Italian Herbs Seasoning Blend to your plant-based meals for a boost of flavour without added salt
  • Made with carefully selected herbs and spices ideal for risottos, pies, soups, stews, and more
  • Made with Boletus Luteus mushrooms and Italian herbs seasoning, our vegetable and spice blend contains 100% natural ingredients
  • Knorr Mushroom & Italian Herbs Seasoning Blend is vegan, contains no added salt or MSG, and no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Knorr seasoning blends transform your dishes in no time flat – just open the top lid for a light sprinkling or pop the inner lid open to pour freely
  • Adding Knorr seasoning blend is an easy way to make a vegetable-based dish stand out
  • Pack size: 24G

Information

Ingredients

Mushrooms (Boletus luteus) (59%), herbs (rosemary, oregano, parsley, basil) (19%), onions, garlic, sunflower seed oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

For best before, see cap

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Unprepared
Energy (kJ)1254 kJ
Energy (kcal)300 kcal
Fat (g)6.1 g
of which saturates (g)0.9 g
Carbohydrate (g)25 g
of which sugars (g)14 g
Fibre (g)34 g
Protein (g)22 g
Salt (g)0.14 g

41 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Knorr seasoning

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

This is a great seasoning that can be used in many different recipes from Italian to french from British to Spanish from soups to stews, this seasoning saves time and money just add to any meal, I would recommend this to have at hand in your store cupboard.

Tastes really good and no added salt. I added it t

5 stars

Tastes really good and no added salt. I added it to pasta salads and dressings etc. I will definitely buy it again quite soon as the jar I bought last week is nearly empty.

Really tasty!

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I got this a few weeks ago and have already used up half because this goes so well in so many dishes. I've made risotto, multiple pasta dishes and even had this on avocado toast. It's very versatile and delicious and I'll be repurchasing it soon :)

Tastes amazing

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I love this! Adds great flavour to your dishes. I love the shaker it comes in and how you can have it as just a shaker for the herbs or can open it fully to get the mushroom pieces too! Used it in so many dishes and not found anything it doesn't work in. The smell you get is incredible! Kids love it too

Great for casseroles

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

So far I have been using this mushroom and Italian Herb seasoning for casserole and I really like it. There is no added salt or artificial colours so definitely good choice. Food tasted grea, and next time I will try it for my risotto.

perfect to enhance meals

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Ive been really impressed with this dry seasoning , firstly i could smell the mushrooom scent without even opening the packaging ! I have used this seasoning to enhance the flavour in many dishes including spaghetti bolognese and risotto . It really adds more flavour without it being too salty .

Great

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Great seasoning with a great taste, not to strong and not to weak Size of the bottle is perfect and have used it in my cooking a few times. Gives a great flavour in all my recipes I used it in Highly recommended

Nice bottle

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

The quality of the mushroom and herbs seasoning is great. As I opened the bottle, the scent gave me the rich feeling of herbs. The bottle design is unique that I haven't seen on any other seasoning bottle. It allows you to use just the herbs or the mixture.The mushroom pieces are bigger in size compared to the herbs. Great with salads and pizza.

Very strong

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I love the packaging on this, the shaker part of it is designed well so that you can get a good amount out easily. I found this very strong smelling, it almost put me off but I gave it a try in a pasta sauce and found it did give a good flavouring.

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

