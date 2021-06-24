Knorr Mushroom & Italian Herbs Seasoning 24G

Knorr seasoning
This is a great seasoning that can be used in many different recipes from Italian to french from British to Spanish from soups to stews, this seasoning saves time and money just add to any meal, I would recommend this to have at hand in your store cupboard.
Tastes really good and no added salt. I added it to pasta salads and dressings etc. I will definitely buy it again quite soon as the jar I bought last week is nearly empty.
Really tasty!
I got this a few weeks ago and have already used up half because this goes so well in so many dishes. I've made risotto, multiple pasta dishes and even had this on avocado toast. It's very versatile and delicious and I'll be repurchasing it soon :)
Tastes amazing
I love this! Adds great flavour to your dishes. I love the shaker it comes in and how you can have it as just a shaker for the herbs or can open it fully to get the mushroom pieces too! Used it in so many dishes and not found anything it doesn't work in. The smell you get is incredible! Kids love it too
Great for casseroles
So far I have been using this mushroom and Italian Herb seasoning for casserole and I really like it. There is no added salt or artificial colours so definitely good choice. Food tasted grea, and next time I will try it for my risotto.
perfect to enhance meals
Ive been really impressed with this dry seasoning , firstly i could smell the mushrooom scent without even opening the packaging ! I have used this seasoning to enhance the flavour in many dishes including spaghetti bolognese and risotto . It really adds more flavour without it being too salty .
Great
Great
Great seasoning with a great taste, not to strong and not to weak Size of the bottle is perfect and have used it in my cooking a few times. Gives a great flavour in all my recipes I used it in Highly recommended
Nice bottle
The quality of the mushroom and herbs seasoning is great. As I opened the bottle, the scent gave me the rich feeling of herbs. The bottle design is unique that I haven't seen on any other seasoning bottle. It allows you to use just the herbs or the mixture.The mushroom pieces are bigger in size compared to the herbs. Great with salads and pizza.
Very strong
I love the packaging on this, the shaker part of it is designed well so that you can get a good amount out easily. I found this very strong smelling, it almost put me off but I gave it a try in a pasta sauce and found it did give a good flavouring.