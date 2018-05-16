Buttermilk Choccy Orange Mega Buttons 100G

Product Description
- Giant Choccy Buttons Flavoured with Natural Orange Oil & Zingy Orange Flavoured Caramel Flakes
- Plastic Free
- Stop looking at my bottom!
- Well, now you're here, did you know this pouch is compostable? Reuse it as an eco-plant-pot!
- Make drainage holes, fill it with compost, pop in some bee friendly seeds and plant it in the ground or in a decorative pot.
- Bee-kind!..
- Made for life's little indulgences
- We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats.
- Which is why our choccies are plant-based and made from natural ingredients.
- No nasties. No plastic.
- Products illustrated not actual size.
- ©2021 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
- Dairy Free
- Free from: Milk, Gluten
- Treat yourself better
- Palm Oil and Plastic Free
- Natural Ingredients
- Compostable
- No excuses not to share!
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Great for Vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Orange Oil (0.2%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Colours: Beta Carotene, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids.
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that uses Peanuts and Tree Nuts as ingredients. See ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate.Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks. Best before: see back of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made by:
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooklands,
- Bodmin,
- England,
Return to
- Buttermilk Confections Ltd.,
- The Buttermilk Kitchen,
- Cooklands,
- Bodmin,
- England,
- PL31 2QB.
- www.buttermilk.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2253kJ
|-
|543kcal
|Fat
|35.3g
|of which Saturates
|21.2g
|Carbohydrate
|51.9g
|of which Sugars
|36.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.02g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021