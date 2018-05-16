Kirsty's Lentil Lasagne 400g

- Energy1298kJ 282kcal14%
Product Description
- Vegetables and Lentils in a Bolognese Sauce in Between Layers of Gluten Free Lasagne Sheets, Topped with A Dairy Free Béchamel Sauce.
- Hearty green lentils in a rich tomato sauce layered with our fresh gluten free pasta & topped with a deliciously creamy dairy free béchamel sauce
Ingredients
Vegetable & Lentil Tomato Sauce (56%) [Water, Red Pepper (12%), Tomato Purée, Green Speckled Lentils Dried (8.7%), Mushrooms, White Onion, Red Wine (2%), Mushroom Stock [Rehydrated Mushroom (83%) (Mushroom Concentrate, Water, Mushroom Powder)], Porcini Mushroom Powder, Cornflour, Garlic Purée], Dairy Free Béchamel Sauce (33%) [Coconut Milk Preparation (Water, Coconut Cream, Grape Juice Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier: Sucrose Ester of Fatty Acid; Sea Salt, Colour: Carotene; Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12), Gluten Free Flour Blend (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Cornflour, Yeast Flakes, Sea Salt, Ground White Pepper, Olive Oil], Gluten Free Lasagne Sheets (11%) [Gluten Free Flour Mix (Potato Starch, Antioxidant: (Sodium Metabisulphite; Rice Flour, Pea Protein Isolate, Rice Starch, Thickener: Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose; Salt, Thickener: Locust Bean Gum; Thickener: Xanthan Gum; Psyllium Husk), Water]
Allergy Information
- Free of 14 major allergens.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once open use within 24 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800 Watt: Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power for 5 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Remove film lid, take care as hot steam may escape. Serve. Do not re-heat. Cooking times may vary.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Always ensure the product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results oven bake.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C / 170°C fan oven / 375°F /Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven, heat for 20-25 minutes and serve. Do not reheat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 400g (oven baked)
|Energy kJ
|332kJ
|1298kJ
|Energy kcal
|79kcal
|282kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|9.3g
|(of which saturates)
|1.5g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrates
|12.1g
|47.3g
|(of which sugars)
|2.0g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|15.2g
|Protein
|4.3g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.43g
|1.68g
|Reference intake of average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
