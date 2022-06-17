We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Men Anti Age Hyaluron Face Cream 50Ml

Nivea Men Anti Age Hyaluron Face Cream 50Ml
First signs of ageing? NIVEA MEN Anti-Age Hyaluron Face Moisturising Cream SPF 15 with Hyaluronic Acid – is the perfect men’s face care product for healthy and younger looking skin. It’s instantly absorbing, non-sticky formula visibly reduces deep wrinkles and effectively firms the skin whilst providing deep moisture and strengthening the skin’s elasticity. SPF 15 helps to prevent sun induced wrinkle formation, for a healthy and younger look. Product application: apply daily over face and neck areas. Avoid contact with eyes.Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.For better results combine with NIVEA MEN Anti-Age Hyaluron Eye Cream.
Visibly reduces deep wrinklesEffectively firms the skinProvides deep moisture and revitalisesStrengthens the skin elasticityThe SPF 15 helps to prevent sun induced wrinkle formation
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Tapioca Starch, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Octocrylene, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Piroctone Olamine, Linalool, Limonene, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮

