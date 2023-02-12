We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 7 30 Pack

4.4(8)Write a review
image 1 of Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 7 30 Pack
£4.25
£0.14/each

Product Description

  • Fred & Flo Easy Fit Nappy Pant Size 7 30pk
  • Fred & Flo Exclusively at Tesco 30 Flexible easy fit pants Soft and comfy for happy bottoms up to 2x drier* up to 12 hours absorbent protection dermatologically tested REDUCE Plastic reduced by 30% 17 kg+ 37 lbs+
  • Fred & Flo Exclusively at Tesco 30 Flexible easy fit pants "When I'm trying to lie still, My bottom just does as it will Wiggle, jiggle, dance a bit, These easy pants are super quick!" Up to 12 hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round Dermatologically tested, gentle against skin Plus size + Extra absorbency same size, more absorbent Absorbing channel locks away wee for long lasting dry feeling Super soft and stretchy sides, nice and easy on. Tear away seams, rip, rip and away! Double layer leg cuffs, ooh a double layer leg cuff, that'll help stop leaks Rapid Dry up to 2x drier* REDUCE Same amount of nappy pants in a lighter bag to reduce our packaging weight by 30% Bag contains 30% recycled plastic * Compared to Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants without Rapid Dry Technology

Information

Storage

Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children and animals

Produce of

Produced in Czech Republic

Preparation and Usage

  • Care Instructions Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy pant should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before every nappy pant change. Tear away the side seams to remove your baby's soiled pants. Gently wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on fresh pants. Remember that keeping a dry nappy pant on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Always dispose of your nappy pant responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies or pants down the toilet.

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30 pcs

View all Size 7 & 8 Nappies & Pants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

These are excellent my boy is 8 and has autism wit

5 stars

These are excellent my boy is 8 and has autism with bowel problems and these are ideal for him in the day and night

Good pants!

5 stars

Work for us, good price, comfy & keep dry all night for our little wriggle bum.

Reliable

5 stars

Always done well for my little one. Holds a good amount of fluid, fits well, stretchy whilst holding everything in place.

Should b unisex

1 stars

They should b made more unisex my son has refused to wear them as it has a girl on packet and pull up is pink

Just brilliant

5 stars

Brilliant all.my 5 children has had them love love love them ❤

Great pants but need more in stock

5 stars

These pants are great and the only brand that fit my 4 year old comfortably, unfortunately size 7 has been out of stock for weeks. It would be great if Tesco could sell larger nappy pants for special needs children as they are already one step ahead with selling larger size nappies.

Very happy they have a bigger size now .So needed

5 stars

Very happy they have a bigger size now .So needed for night training , good and affordable.

I am so glad they have bought out a bigger size as

4 stars

I am so glad they have bought out a bigger size as I have an older child that needs these at night and the size 6 was getting too tight. They hold enough for the whole night too

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here