The Tofoo Co. Crispy Original Bites 280G
New
- Energy783kJ 188kcal9%
- Fat11.2g16%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.82g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 842kJ
Product Description
- Organic handmade tofu bites in a cunningly crispy batter.
- For Tofoo tips and recipe inspiration visit tofoo.co.uk
- It's scientifically impossible to just have one Tofoo Bite.
- They're so hopelessly irresistible they'll be gone before you know it - especially in a wrap or with spicy wedges and a dip. Don't say we didn't warn you.
- Too Good to Be 'Fu
- Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo is definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because we're not like other tofu.
- Handmade in Yorkshire with natural ingredients to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything. Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Tofu with taste
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Tofu* (77%) (Water, Soya Beans* (31%), Nigari), Water, Rapeseed Oil*, Wheat Flour* (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Pea Protein Powder*, Onion Powder*, Salt, Garlic Powder*, Ground Fennel*, *Denotes Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.Keep frozen. Do not refreeze once thawed. For use by see side of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6/20 Minutes
Pre-heat oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging and place the Bites on a baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven. Bake for 18-20 minutes until crispy and golden. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot prior to serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
- The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
- 5th Floor,
- Beaux Lane House,
- Mercer Street Lower,
Net Contents
280g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per 93g (1/3 Pack)
|Energy
|842kJ
|783kJ
|-
|202kcal
|188kcal
|Fat
|12g
|11.2g
|- of which saturates
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|6.9g
|- of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|15.5g
|14.4g
|Salt
|0.88g
|0.82g
|Pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021