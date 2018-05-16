Crosta & Mollica Stromboll Spicy Salami Pizza 447G

Product Description
- Artisan Sourdough Pizza Slow-Proved & Wood-Fired
- Crosta & Mollica pizza is made in Italy by artisan bakers. The traditional slow-proved sourdough is baked in a wood-fired oven for an authentic pizzeria taste and develops a puffed up, lightly charred crust.
- Our Stromboli pizza is topped with a spicy tomato sauce, Mozzarella, smoky Ventricina salami, crumbled Pepperoni and Calabrese salami.
- 'Altogether Italian'
- Cardboard - Widely Recycled
- Film - Compostable
- Pack size: 447G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Tomato Sauce (Tomato Passata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Water, Salt, Oregano, Black Pepper, Chilli), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (12.3%) (Cow's Milk), Ventricina Smoked Salami (5.6%) [Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid], Calabrese Spicy Salami (5.3%) [Pork Meat, Chilli, Salt, Flavourings, Dextrose, Sugar, Spices, Smoke Flavour, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate], Crumbled Pepperoni (4.5%) [Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Chilli, Spices, Sugar, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite], Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast, Chilli
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen.Best Before: See side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C/190°C Fan/Gas 7 12-13 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly on middle shelf.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
1 serving = 1/2 pizza. This pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
- Via Santa Maria alla Porta 9,
- 20123 Milano,
Net Contents
447g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 Pizza
|Energy:
|1116kJ/266kcal
|2482kJ/592kcal
|Fat:
|11g
|25g
|of which saturates:
|4.2g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrates:
|29g
|65g
|of which sugars:
|2.3g
|5.2g
|Fibre:
|1.5g
|3.4g
|Protein:
|12g
|27g
|Salt:
|1.6g
|3.6g
