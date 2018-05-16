We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Crosta & Mollica Stromboll Spicy Salami Pizza 447G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Crosta & Mollica Stromboll Spicy Salami Pizza 447G
£ 4.00
£0.90/100g

Product Description

  • Artisan Sourdough Pizza Slow-Proved & Wood-Fired
  • Crosta & Mollica pizza is made in Italy by artisan bakers. The traditional slow-proved sourdough is baked in a wood-fired oven for an authentic pizzeria taste and develops a puffed up, lightly charred crust.
  • Our Stromboli pizza is topped with a spicy tomato sauce, Mozzarella, smoky Ventricina salami, crumbled Pepperoni and Calabrese salami.
  • 'Altogether Italian'
  • Cardboard - Widely Recycled
  • Film - Compostable
  • Pack size: 447G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Sauce (Tomato Passata, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Water, Salt, Oregano, Black Pepper, Chilli), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (12.3%) (Cow's Milk), Ventricina Smoked Salami (5.6%) [Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid], Calabrese Spicy Salami (5.3%) [Pork Meat, Chilli, Salt, Flavourings, Dextrose, Sugar, Spices, Smoke Flavour, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate], Crumbled Pepperoni (4.5%) [Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Chilli, Spices, Sugar, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite], Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast, Chilli

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen.Best Before: See side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C/190°C Fan/Gas 7 12-13 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly on middle shelf.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

1 serving = 1/2 pizza. This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,
  • London,
  • SW4 6BB.
  • Via Santa Maria alla Porta 9,
  • 20123 Milano,

Return to

  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,
  • London,
  • SW4 6BB.
  • www.crostamollica.com

Net Contents

447g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 Pizza
Energy:1116kJ/266kcal2482kJ/592kcal
Fat:11g25g
of which saturates:4.2g9.4g
Carbohydrates:29g65g
of which sugars:2.3g5.2g
Fibre:1.5g3.4g
Protein:12g27g
Salt:1.6g3.6g
1 serving = 1/2 pizza. This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here