Ben & Jerry Moophoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough 465Ml
New
Product Description
- Peanut butter (5%) ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough chunks (16%)
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream dessert has peanut butter ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream dessert operates on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone who's connected to our business
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream dessert uses responsibly sourced packaging
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream dessert. Peanut butter ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough. This thoroughly peanut butter'd flavour is lighter on the fat and calories than similar ice cream products, but still chock full of the delicious cookie dough chunks you love!
- There's nothing quite like desserts made with peanut butter. And if you know Ben & Jerry's ice cream, you know that we love getting creative with cookie dough flavours! So, when our Flavour Gurus suggested combining the magnificence of peanut butter with the wonder that is cookie dough, we knew they had whipped up a winning combination. Then they mentioned that this Moo-phoria flavour would be lighter on the fat and calories than similar ice cream products with 30% less fat and just 139kcal per 100ml, and we flipped our lids! It's a flavour match made in ice cream heaven, the perfect dessert treat for peanut butter lovers and cookie dough lovers alike. Grab your favourite ice cream spoon and dig in today!
- Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Moo-phoria light ice cream is made with Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa and vanilla and eggs from cage-free hens. Our tubs are made with responsibly sourced packaging, so you can feel good about every scoop.
- Fairtrade Foundation - Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- This Tub & Lid are Plant Based
- 92% of total pack made from plant based materials
- Tub & lid recyclable
- Check local rules for info
- Visit benjerry.com/recycling
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream dessert
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream dessert is Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Peanut, Brown Sugar, Egg Yolk^1, Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Fully Refined Soybean), Butter (Milk), Egg^1, Cocoa Mass, Molasses, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), ^1Free Range Eggs, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 19%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|970 kJ
|582 kJ
|-
|232 kcal
|139 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|9.4 g
|5.7 g
|8%
|of which saturates
|3.9 g
|2.3 g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|32 g
|19 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|23 g
|14 g
|16%
|Protein
|4.6 g
|2.7 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.14 g
|0.09 g
|2%
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2 x scoop = 100ml = 60g, 465ml/279g ≈ 4.5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
