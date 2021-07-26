Febreze Air Freshener Aerosol White Jasmine 300Ml

FEBREZE A/FRESH AEROSOL WHITE JASMINE 300ML

Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology fights odours, leaving a light fresh scent. With White Jasmine fragrance, escape for a pure breath of fresh air and the beautiful harmony of nature. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain 100% natural propellant. This makes them a perfect fit for any room in the house. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Freshener and Car Air Freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, continuously fgihting odour up to 90 days.

Unique Febreze Odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly fights odours, leaving a fresh scent Escape to enjoy a pure breath of fresh air and the beautiful harmony of nature Leaves your home with a beautiful light, fresh scent Febreze Spray Air Freshener, non-flammable, natural propellant and perfect for any room in the house Febreze Spray Air Fresheners available in a wide range of high quality fragrances

Pack size: 300ML

Net Contents

300ml ℮