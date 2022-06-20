Havana Club Cuban Spiced Rum 70Cl

New favourite drink
Not usually a rum drinker but this is so nice, smooth and easy to drink. Nice neat with ice and also good with Coke. Definitely my go to drink now. Love it.
The best spiced rum. I had it with fever tree ging
The best spiced rum. I had it with fever tree ginger ale with mandarin. Perfect. Smooth tasting .
Smooh and spicy
I really enjoy a spiced rum and this is probably the smoothest I've ever had. Goes great with ginger beer or coke
Very smooth
Gorgeous and smooth, definitely at the top of its class as far as mid-range rums go.
I really enjoyed this rum. Nice combination of sp
I really enjoyed this rum. Nice combination of spices and fruits. Its smooth, tasty and exotic. I would definitely try again.
Really nice flavours and not too sweet for me... l
Really nice flavours and not too sweet for me... lovely.
Amazing spicy rum
This is such an amazingly delicious rum. It is really smooth, sweet and I especially like the spicy, aromatic flavours. I love this with ginger beer but it is also great with coke, lemonade or just with ice and a slice of lime. I would definitely recommend trying this rum.
Definitely 5 stars
A beautiful blend of fruit and spice (particularly coconut and vanilla). Very smooth with a warm punch of alcohol and aromatics when neat. The flavour carries through well when mixed; one of my favourite pairings being with ginger beer.
Yum lol
Great! Haven't tried this spice rum before - Glad I took the plunge and had something new. I had it with coke and lemonade... delicious
Love sweet vanilla and tropical fruit flavour here
It pairs well with coke, ginger ale, or even coconut water. I really like the warming spices hints in this rum referring to exotic flavors. Overall it is not too sweet and very much enjoyable drink. No regrets buying, Cheers