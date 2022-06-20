We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Havana Club Cuban Spiced Rum 70Cl

4.8(54)Write a review
image 1 of Havana Club Cuban Spiced Rum 70Cl
Product Description

  • Cuban Rum Spirit Drink with Spices & Natural Tropical Flavours
  • Havana Club Cuban Spiced takes inspiration from the vast tropical world of Cuba. Blending our double aged rum with exotic flavours and warming spiced. It balances sweet vanilla and aromatic spiced with hints of juicy ripe guava, toasted coconut and fresh pineapple. Havana Club Cuban Spiced pair perfectly with cola or ginger beer, as well as an ingredient to enrich classic cocktails such as a Pina Daiquiri or Spiced Espresso Martini.
  • Tasting Notes:
  • Colour - Deep, rich, golden amber.
  • Nose - Fresh tropical notes, with touches of sweet honeycomb and spice.
  • Taste - Zesty pineapple, toasted coconut & ripe guava notes with hints of vanilla, cardamom & nutmeg.
  • Finish - Long, welcoming and very well balanced.
  • The name "Havana Club" captures Cuba's rum-making heritage and the unique atmosphere of Havana, the country's capital. Havana Club is closely entwined with Cuban culture, and Cubans take pride in what has become a true national icon.

This Cuban rum is the perfect gift to offer for a birthday present, or for anniversaries, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas and other special occasions.

  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Toasted coconut, fresh pineapple, juicy guava and warming spices

Alcohol Units

24.5

ABV

35% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try making a twist on a classic, the Havana Cuban Spiced Mojito?
  • Ingredients:
  • 50ml Havana Club Cuban Spiced
  • 25ml Lime Juice
  • 2tsp Demerara Sugar
  • 2 Full Mint Stems
  • Soda Water
  • How to Mix:
  • Add Cuban Spiced, sugar and lime juice to a tall glass and stir until sugar is dissolved. Clap 2 mints stems in your hand and add to the glass. Fill the glass with ice and stir 2-3 times. Top with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig and pineapple wedge.

Distributor address

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG.

  • Questions, comments or suggestions:
  • Contact us at www.pernod-ricard-uk.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

New favourite drink

5 stars

Not usually a rum drinker but this is so nice, smooth and easy to drink. Nice neat with ice and also good with Coke. Definitely my go to drink now. Love it.

The best spiced rum. I had it with fever tree ging

5 stars

The best spiced rum. I had it with fever tree ginger ale with mandarin. Perfect. Smooth tasting .

Smooh and spicy

5 stars

I really enjoy a spiced rum and this is probably the smoothest I've ever had. Goes great with ginger beer or coke

Very smooth

5 stars

Gorgeous and smooth, definitely at the top of its class as far as mid-range rums go.

I really enjoyed this rum. Nice combination of sp

5 stars

I really enjoyed this rum. Nice combination of spices and fruits. Its smooth, tasty and exotic. I would definitely try again.

Really nice flavours and not too sweet for me... l

5 stars

Really nice flavours and not too sweet for me... lovely.

Amazing spicy rum

5 stars

This is such an amazingly delicious rum. It is really smooth, sweet and I especially like the spicy, aromatic flavours. I love this with ginger beer but it is also great with coke, lemonade or just with ice and a slice of lime. I would definitely recommend trying this rum.

Definitely 5 stars

5 stars

A beautiful blend of fruit and spice (particularly coconut and vanilla). Very smooth with a warm punch of alcohol and aromatics when neat. The flavour carries through well when mixed; one of my favourite pairings being with ginger beer.

Yum lol

5 stars

Great! Haven't tried this spice rum before - Glad I took the plunge and had something new. I had it with coke and lemonade... delicious

Love sweet vanilla and tropical fruit flavour here

5 stars

It pairs well with coke, ginger ale, or even coconut water. I really like the warming spices hints in this rum referring to exotic flavors. Overall it is not too sweet and very much enjoyable drink. No regrets buying, Cheers

