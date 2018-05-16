We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wrigleys Extra Peppermint Sugar Free Gum 30Pces 67G

Wrigleys Extra Peppermint Sugar Free Gum 30Pces 67G
£ 2.20
£3.29/100g

New

Product Description

  • Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Mint and Menthol Flavours.
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 67G

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners Xylitol, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Aspartame, Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Gum Base, Flavourings, Thickener Gum Arabic, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA, Colour E133

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE LAXATIVE EFFECTS. CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in Touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

67g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 664 kJ/159 kcal
Fat 0 g
Of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 66 g
Of which - Sugars 0 g
- Polyols66 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Safety information

EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE LAXATIVE EFFECTS. CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.

