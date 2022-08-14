We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bottlegreen Elderflower Sparkling Presse 750Ml

5(3)Write a review
£3.20
£0.43/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling elderflower drink made with Cotswold spring water and elderflowers.
  • Full-Bodied
  • Sip Back & Relax
  • Free from artificial colours, flavourings, sweeteners and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Cotswold Spring Water, Sugar, Elderflowers, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Please store upright in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best before end: see neck of bottle.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face.

Name and address

  • Bottlegreen Drinks Co. Ltd.,
  • Glos,
  • GL5 5ET.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy131kJ/31kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate7.4g
of which sugars7.4g
Protein0g
Salt0.04g

Safety information

I love Elderflower it is the best

5 stars

I love Elderflower it is the best

Elderflower excellence !

5 stars

Excellent ,sparkling, fresh, and crisp drink.

Best of the best. Brilliant for a non drinker

5 stars

Best of the best. Brilliant for a non drinker

