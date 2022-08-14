Bottlegreen Elderflower Sparkling Presse 750Ml

I love Elderflower it is the best
Elderflower excellence !
Excellent ,sparkling, fresh, and crisp drink.
Best of the best. Brilliant for a non drinker
Carbonated Cotswold Spring Water, Sugar, Elderflowers, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring
Please store upright in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best before end: see neck of bottle.
Produced in the UK
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|131kJ/31kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|of which sugars
|7.4g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.04g
Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face.
