Phd Diet Plant High Protein Shake Belgian Chocolate 500G

Phd Diet Plant High Protein Shake Belgian Chocolate 500G

2.5(2)
£18.40

£3.68/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

High Protein Powder with Sweetener.
Fuelling Everyday PerformanceDiet Plant is a high protein, low calorie protein shake for targeting fat loss or maintaining a lean physique^1.Diet Plant delivers 18g of quality protein from multiple plant based protein sources giving you a variety of proteins that release into the blood stream at different stages offering a drip feed effect of amino acids.Containing only 2.3g carbohydrates and less than 100 calories, it is macro-friendly & could fit into any nutrition plan.Diet Plant also delivers Flaxseed, CLA, L-Carnitine and Green Tea Extract.^1Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
Low in Fat, Sugar & SaltCLA, L-Carnitine & Green Tea ExtractPerformance Nutrition18g Protein92 Calories3.3g BCAA'sVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 500G
Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Low in FatLow in Sugar

Ingredients

Pea Protein, Soya Protein, Flavouring, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Conjugated Linoleic Acid, L-Carnitine, Green Tea Extract, Sodium Chloride, Lactospore™ (Bacillus Coagulans), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage

When to Take?Use up to 3 regular servings of Diet Plant daily to help support adequate protein intake.Directions of Use25g serving: Add 1 scoop of powder (25g) to 200ml of ice cold water and shake or blend for 10 seconds50g serving: Add 2 scoops of powder (50g) to 400ml of ice cold water and shake or blend for 10 seconds.Taste Tip: Mix with yoghurt to make a delicious dessert or combine with oats for a nutritious breakfast.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

