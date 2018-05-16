Aero Dark & Milk Chocolate Sharing Bar 90G

- Energy324kJ 78kcal4%
Product Description
- Smooth Bubbly Dark Chocolate.
- AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
- Introducing Aero® Dark&Milk, a bubbly darker chocolate bar that has the perfect combination of both intense, richer chocolate and smooth chocolate that melts effortlessly in your mouth. This bubbly chocolate bar has a higher percentage of cocoa solids than standard Aero®, whilst keeping the lightness and smoothness of Aero milk chocolate. Aero® Dark&Milk is bubbling with both smooth milk and dark intensity.
- This sharing bar is made of nothing but our famous bubbly chocolate. Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you're catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth chocolate.
- This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades.
- Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as Dark&Milk joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
- When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
- Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it's time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.
- Don't Recycle
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- High cocoa content dark chocolate that keeps milk attributes
- Bubbling with smooth milk and dark intensity
- Share moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
- Our iconic, effortless, melt in the mouth aerated chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Hazelnut Paste, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solid 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 4 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Please note this product contains hazelnut paste.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- www.aerochocolate.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2232kJ
|324kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|536kcal
|78kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|35.3g
|5.1g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|20.6g
|3.0g
|20g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|43.9g
|6.4g
|260g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|41.9g
|6.0g
|90g
|7%
|Fibre
|6.9g
|1.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.01g
|6g
|0%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Please note this product contains hazelnut paste.
