Aero Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bubbles 92G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242kJ
Product Description
- An aerated peppermint flavoured centre with a half milk chocolate, half peppermint flavoured shell.
- Aero is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or
- http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
- With a smooth milk chocolate shell and a light, bubbly peppermint centre, Aero® Peppermint Bubbles are perfect for moments between friends. When you fancy the lightness of bubbly mint chocolate, pick up a bag of Peppermint Aero® Bubbles to enjoy with friends and family.
- These delightfully bubbly little balls of delicious minty chocolate are perfect for sharing, whether you're watching a film with your family or catching up with friends.
- We're taking action on how much packaging we use. On average these Nestlé packs use 15% less packaging than the previous sharing bags.
- Our much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 as a chocolate bar in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, including Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
- When it's time to catch up and enjoy a treat together, pick up a sharing back of Aero® Bubbles.
- Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it's time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.
- Rainforest Alliance™ - People & Nature, Cocoa
- TerraCycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
- Don't Recycle
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Bitesize bubbles of Aero® peppermint-flavoured chocolate in smooth chocolate shells
- Perfect for sharing moments of bubbly pleasure
- Made with our famous bubbly chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 92G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel/ Palm/ Sal/ Shea, Sunflower, Coconut), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
For Best Before End See Base.Store Cool and Dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Love to Share
- ...With Others
- ...With a Movie
- ...As a Treat
- Know Your Servings
- 8 Sweets = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
PO Box 203,
York,
YO91 1XY.
Nestlé Ireland,
3030 Lake Drive,
Citywest Business Campus,
Dublin 24.
Return to
www.nestle.co.uk
UK: 0800 604 604
ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
www.aerochocolate.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
92g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 8 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2242kJ
|536kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|536kcal
|128kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|29.7g
|7.1g
|70g
|10%
|of which: saturates
|17.7g
|4.2g
|20g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|62.4g
|15.0g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|62.1g
|14.9g
|90g
|17%
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
