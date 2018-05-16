Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Casserole 500G
New
- Energy1098kJ 260kcal13%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 236kJ / 56kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast pieces in a vegetable gravy served with a sweet potato, carrot, swede and potato crush and broccoli florets.
- Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: 2 of 5 a day High in protein Low is saturated fats
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken Breast (17%), Broccoli Florets (8%), Swede, Carrot, Sweet Potato, Dried Potato [Potato, Turmeric], Mushroom, Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Parsley, Dried Onion, Barley Malt Extract, Leek, Tomato Powder, Dried Vegetables [Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic], Bay Leaf, Sugar, Thyme, Garlic, White Pepper, Rosemary, Parsley Extract, Onion Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir both compartments and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir both compartments and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (465g**)
|Energy
|236kJ / 56kcal
|1098kJ / 260kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|22.2g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|8.3g
|Protein
|6.9g
|32.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 465g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021