Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Cider 500Ml

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Cider 500Ml
£2.30
£4.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Cider
  • This cider delivers a truly unique and tropical taste refreshing to the last drop. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do. Skal! (Cheers!)
  • Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
  • Apple Cider with a Taste of Tropical Fruit
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to Preserve Freshness.

Tasting Notes

  • Bursting with the tangy flavours of pineapple, mango and passionfruit, Mixed Fruit Tropical is an exotic twist on the classic apple-based Kopparberg favourite. Best enjoyed on a balmy summer evening with friends.

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Front Label

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer Contact: +46 (0)580 886 02

Net Contents

500ml

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Sunshine Cider!

5 stars

Great quality drink for a lazy afternoon in the sunshine, verrrry tasty!

Too sweet for this palatte

3 stars

Far too sweet! It was consumed nonetheless but not one of our favourite flavours sadly. You'll love it if you like sucking sugary sweets.

