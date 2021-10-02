Campo Viejo Winemakers Blend 750Ml

We served it at a dinner party and the wine didn't
We served it at a dinner party and the wine didn't fail to impress. It's great on its own with some small nibbles, or accompanying a more sophisticated dinner like a steak or lamb/beef roast. Highly recommended!
Flavoursome and fruity
Having previously tried other wines by this winemaker, I was keen to try this one and was not disappointed. This wine is full of flavour and fruity which I really enjoyed, especially the hints of cherries and plums. I enjoyed this with a steak and would definitely recommend to friends and family and will be purchasing again!
full and fruity!
I enjoy the other wines of Camp Viejo but had not tried this one. It was really nice - full and fruity, it was perfect along with Spanish meats and cheese. I will definitely be buying this again!
Fruity and Spicy
Full bodied and fruity - loved the berry essence in it. For the price, I thought it was an absolute steal. I noted a bit of spice too which I am found rather enjoyable. I will buy this again!
As a big red wine fan I like to try out new ones e
As a big red wine fan I like to try out new ones every now and then and I had tried others by this winemaker and enjoyed them. This one is no exception and a new one for my list of favourites. Fruity but not in a delicate way, full flavoured, with a strong rich undertone. Definitely would recommend.
GorgeousFruity Wine
Definitely worth the price for a slightly better wine than your bog standard. Quite rich and full of flavour and lots of depth to this. Definitely going to purchase again to share with friends.
Easy drinking summery red
This was a light, fruity red and good for a summer drink. I drank it with a tomato pasta, went well as a food pairing and seems like a wine that isn't going to over power anything you eat with it. I can imagine it would be lovley having this and some Spanish ham and cheeses.
Magnificent
Full bodied, fruity aroma. Perfect for evenings on the veranda overlooking the Seine. Has a certain je ne sais quoi. Simply divine.
This immediately became a new favourite. Fruity, f
This immediately became a new favourite. Fruity, full bodied and somewhat spicy, without being sweet or sickly in the slightest. It has a round, plummy flavour with a dry aftertaste. We had it with lasagne, and it was probably the best complimenting wine we've had. Extremely drinkable and full of flavour, as a quality Spanish wine should be.
A cosy night
This is a gorgeous wine ,classy packaging restaurant quality ,on opening felt a little luxury evening at home for me . I paired it with a bake at home dippy cheese and crusty bread it was divine. It was rich tasting elegant very smooth and easy drinking if you require a little luxury I would choose this gorgeous wine perfect for those cosy autumn nights ahead .