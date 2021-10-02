We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Campo Viejo Winemakers Blend 750Ml

4.8(21)Write a review
image 1 of Campo Viejo Winemakers Blend 750Ml
£8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red wine
  • The 2019 Winemakers' Blend is the celebration of our three winemakers coming together to craft an expressive blend of smooth, silky, dark red fruit. It's approachable and elegant - a versatile wine that you can enjoy on its own, slightly chilled or at room temperature. Pairs perfectly with dishes such as shakshuka, salmon, omelettes, burgers, a charcuterie board or baked tofu. A great wine for any occasion, from everyday get-togethers to celebratory dinners.
  • Campo Viejo's dedication to Spanish winemaking since 1959, alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, allows the winemaking team to create modern twists on traditional methods. The winery delivers progressive styles of wine that satisfy today's discerning modern palates and perfect for sharing with friends. Campo Viejo is the number 1 Rioja in the world and the number 1 premium Spanish wine in the UK.
  • This wine is the perfect gift to offer for a birthday present, or for anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Father's Day, Christmas and other special occasions.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • On the nose the wine is rich in notes of red fruit, cherry, strawberry, plum, blueberry, as well as soft toasted notes that give the wine depth and complexity. On the palate we find a perfumed wine; smooth, fresh and full of vivid red fruit flavours, with a long finish of toasted notes

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas, Campo Viejo

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Elena Adell, Irene Pérez and Elena Suárez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Garnacha/Grenache, Bobal

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel tanks at controlled temperatures, with light oak integration. The creation of this wine is extremely complex, we have managed to source grape and wines from old vines, which are now nearly non-existent, in order to create the ultimate Spanish red blend, blending the most vibrant expressions of Spain.

History

Regional Information

  • Undoubtedly one of the best wineries in the world, Campo Viejo is located right in the heart of Rioja, Northern Spain, and is one of the leading wineries in sustainability and innovation. 100% of its electricity comes from renewable sources, and it's the first winery to be certified by Wineries for Climate Protection. Campo Viejo is committed to reduce its carbon footprint by implementing initiatives such as reducing the bottle-weight which has resulted in 30% less carbon emissions, careful water management (average water used to produce a single bottle of Campo Viejo is 0.80L as compared to the Spanish average of 2.25L) and protecting the biodiversity amongst other projects.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at 12-16°C.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Bodegas Campo Viejo,
  • San Sebastian,
  • España.
  • by:
  • N.R.E.,

Importer address

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG.

Return to

  • Questions, comments or suggestions - Contact us at: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

21 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

We served it at a dinner party and the wine didn't

5 stars

We served it at a dinner party and the wine didn't fail to impress. It's great on its own with some small nibbles, or accompanying a more sophisticated dinner like a steak or lamb/beef roast. Highly recommended!

Flavoursome and fruity

5 stars

Having previously tried other wines by this winemaker, I was keen to try this one and was not disappointed. This wine is full of flavour and fruity which I really enjoyed, especially the hints of cherries and plums. I enjoyed this with a steak and would definitely recommend to friends and family and will be purchasing again!

full and fruity!

5 stars

I enjoy the other wines of Camp Viejo but had not tried this one. It was really nice - full and fruity, it was perfect along with Spanish meats and cheese. I will definitely be buying this again!

Fruity and Spicy

5 stars

Full bodied and fruity - loved the berry essence in it. For the price, I thought it was an absolute steal. I noted a bit of spice too which I am found rather enjoyable. I will buy this again!

As a big red wine fan I like to try out new ones e

5 stars

As a big red wine fan I like to try out new ones every now and then and I had tried others by this winemaker and enjoyed them. This one is no exception and a new one for my list of favourites. Fruity but not in a delicate way, full flavoured, with a strong rich undertone. Definitely would recommend.

GorgeousFruity Wine

5 stars

Definitely worth the price for a slightly better wine than your bog standard. Quite rich and full of flavour and lots of depth to this. Definitely going to purchase again to share with friends.

Easy drinking summery red

5 stars

This was a light, fruity red and good for a summer drink. I drank it with a tomato pasta, went well as a food pairing and seems like a wine that isn't going to over power anything you eat with it. I can imagine it would be lovley having this and some Spanish ham and cheeses.

Magnificent

4 stars

Full bodied, fruity aroma. Perfect for evenings on the veranda overlooking the Seine. Has a certain je ne sais quoi. Simply divine.

This immediately became a new favourite. Fruity, f

5 stars

This immediately became a new favourite. Fruity, full bodied and somewhat spicy, without being sweet or sickly in the slightest. It has a round, plummy flavour with a dry aftertaste. We had it with lasagne, and it was probably the best complimenting wine we've had. Extremely drinkable and full of flavour, as a quality Spanish wine should be.

A cosy night

5 stars

This is a gorgeous wine ,classy packaging restaurant quality ,on opening felt a little luxury evening at home for me . I paired it with a bake at home dippy cheese and crusty bread it was divine. It was rich tasting elegant very smooth and easy drinking if you require a little luxury I would choose this gorgeous wine perfect for those cosy autumn nights ahead .

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

