Tesco Free From Cream Crackers 125G

Product perfectly acceptable and tasted ok.
Lovely but 4 lots of plastic packaging
Lovely flavour and crunch. 4 packets in each box which are wrapped in plastic sadly.
Brittle
Nice but too brittle so very difficult to spread cheese/pate etc onto without breaking.
these crackers are really lovely come of the best gluten free I have tasted. they are so light and really tasty.
Agree with other reviewers - taste fine but too crumbly!
A bit crumbly
These crackers were delicious and not too salty, however, they were too crumbly. As soon as I tried to put something on them, they "shattered". If they held together better, I would certainly give them 5 stars.
Tasteless
Utterly tasteless. Bring back the small roung free from crackers
“Disappointing”
So disappointed, I was really looking forward to having proper crackers…..but no…!! Taste is spot on if you can manage to eat any? They just break and crumble as soon as you touch them, impossible to butter, such a let down 😢
Impossible, they just fall apart. Very disappointing.
was so excited when i found these used to love cream crackers , most of them are already broken then when u try to put butter on the ones that arent they just crumble , taste ok just a waste of time