We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Cream Crackers 125G

3.2(10)Write a review
Tesco Free From Cream Crackers 125G
£ 1.50
£1.20/100g

One cream cracker

Energy
113kJ
27kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1789kJ / 425kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cream cracker made with rice, maize and oat flour.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Oat Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Sea Salt, Enzymes.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cream cracker (6.3g)
Energy1789kJ / 425kcal113kJ / 27kcal
Fat10.7g0.7g
Saturates4.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate73.4g4.6g
Sugars1.2g<0.1g
Fibre4.1g0.3g
Protein6.6g0.4g
Salt1.12g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Savoury Snacks & Crisps

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Product perfectly acceptable and tasted ok.

4 stars

Product perfectly acceptable and tasted ok.

Lovely but 4 lots of plastic packaging

4 stars

Lovely flavour and crunch. 4 packets in each box which are wrapped in plastic sadly.

Brittle

3 stars

Nice but too brittle so very difficult to spread cheese/pate etc onto without breaking.

these crackers are really lovely come of the best

5 stars

these crackers are really lovely come of the best gluten free I have tasted. they are so light and really tasty.

Taste fine but too crumbly

3 stars

Agree with other reviewers - taste fine but too crumbly!

A bit crumbly

4 stars

These crackers were delicious and not too salty, however, they were too crumbly. As soon as I tried to put something on them, they "shattered". If they held together better, I would certainly give them 5 stars.

Tasteless

2 stars

Utterly tasteless. Bring back the small roung free from crackers

“Disappointing”

2 stars

So disappointed, I was really looking forward to having proper crackers…..but no…!! Taste is spot on if you can manage to eat any? They just break and crumble as soon as you touch them, impossible to butter, such a let down 😢

Impossible, they just fall apart. Very disappointi

2 stars

Impossible, they just fall apart. Very disappointing.

was so excited when i found these used to love cre

3 stars

was so excited when i found these used to love cream crackers , most of them are already broken then when u try to put butter on the ones that arent they just crumble , taste ok just a waste of time

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here