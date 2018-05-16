We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Raspberry & Hazelnut Dark Chocolate 100G

Tesco Raspberry & Hazelnut Dark Chocolate 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

New

1/10 of a bar
  • Energy220kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2197kJ / 529kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with caramelised hazelnuts and freeze dried raspberry pieces.
  • Our Chocolatiers, based in France, source rich cocoa in support of Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms. Drawing on three generations of experience, they perfectly blend this cocoa with high quality ingredients to create smooth, decadent bars.
  • Bold & Tangy Rich dark chocolate with raspberry and caramelised hazelnut pieces
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Mass**, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder**, Caramelised Hazelnuts (4%) [Hazelnut, Sugar], Cocoa Butter**, Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces (2%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified™. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a bar (10g)
Energy2197kJ / 529kcal220kJ / 53kcal
Fat36.0g3.6g
Saturates21.0g2.1g
Carbohydrate35.0g3.5g
Sugars31.0g3.1g
Fibre12.9g1.3g
Protein9.8g1.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

