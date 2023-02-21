We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Brewdog Lost Lager 660Ml

4.3(3)Write a review
Brewdog Lost Lager 660Ml
£2.75
£4.17/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • Brewed on Earth
  • Mega = Make Earth Great Again
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 660ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients list in bold.

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store Cold.

Produce of

Brewed & bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

660ml ℮

View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent summer thirst quencher

5 stars

A clean tasting medium strength lager. Excellent for drinking outdoors on a summer's evening

Great lager

5 stars

My new favourite lager by far , very refreshing and clean tasting,

Not for me

3 stars

Not for me

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here