Tesco Berry & Lemon Tart, 380g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1417kJ / 338kcal
Product Description
- Mixed berry filling and lemon sponge, topped with redcurrants and blackcurrants in a shortcrust pastry case.
- Our frozen Berry and Lemon Tart is perfect for sharing with friends or family after dinner or as an anytime treat. Serving six, this family favourite is a great sharing dessert; Crisp shortcrust pastry casing filled with mixed berries topped with a light soft lemon sponge, and decorated with vibrant redcurrants and blackcurrants. This dessert can be enjoyed after defrosting for 2 hours, a perfect summer treat.
- Zesty & Fruity A lemon sponge and mixed berry filling, topped with blackcurrants
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Redcurrant (8%), Blackcurrant (7%), Butter (Milk), Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry, Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Rice Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. To serve cold: Remove from all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the cooking instructions to serve hot.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 160°C/Fan 140°C / Gas 4 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging, including card from base.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a tart (63g)
|Energy
|1417kJ / 338kcal
|893kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|48.2g
|30.4g
|Sugars
|25.8g
|16.3g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|3.1g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
