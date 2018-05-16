We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Berry & Lemon Tart, 380g

Tesco Berry & Lemon Tart, 380g
£ 2.00
£0.53/100g
1/6 of a tart
  • Energy893kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars16.3g
    18%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1417kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed berry filling and lemon sponge, topped with redcurrants and blackcurrants in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Our frozen Berry and Lemon Tart is perfect for sharing with friends or family after dinner or as an anytime treat. Serving six, this family favourite is a great sharing dessert; Crisp shortcrust pastry casing filled with mixed berries topped with a light soft lemon sponge, and decorated with vibrant redcurrants and blackcurrants. This dessert can be enjoyed after defrosting for 2 hours, a perfect summer treat.
  • Zesty & Fruity A lemon sponge and mixed berry filling, topped with blackcurrants
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Redcurrant (8%), Blackcurrant (7%), Butter (Milk), Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry, Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Rice Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. To serve cold: Remove from all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the cooking instructions to serve hot.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 160°C/Fan 140°C / Gas 4 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging, including card from base.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a tart (63g)
Energy1417kJ / 338kcal893kJ / 213kcal
Fat13.2g8.3g
Saturates5.8g3.7g
Carbohydrate48.2g30.4g
Sugars25.8g16.3g
Fibre4.9g3.1g
Protein4.1g2.6g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

