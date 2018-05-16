We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wk Kellog Kids Raspberry Strawberry Beetroot Bar 5X22g

Wk Kellog Kids Raspberry Strawberry Beetroot Bar 5X22g
£ 2.49
£2.27/100g

New

Per bar (22g)
  • Energy352kJ 84kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberry, raspberry and beetroot flavoured oat bar.
  • 10c/p
  • From every pack goes to a good cause
  • To find out more visit wkkellogg.com
  • Netmums recommended*
  • *In a poll of 100 Netmums members, 85% would recommend W. K. Kellogg by Kids No Added Sugar Oaty Bars to friends and family.
  • There's lots you & your family will love about W.K.Kellogg by Kids!
  • TM, ®, © 2020 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Source of fibre
  • Perfect for lunch boxes
  • Made with wholegrain
  • Made with tasty fruit & veg
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 110G
  • No added sugar
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Oats (43%), Sultanas, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot Juice Concentrate (3.5%), Freeze Dried Raspberry Powder (3%), Strawberry Juice Concentrate (3%), Rice Bran, Rice Extract, Peanuts, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Gluten from other Cereals, Nuts, Milk, Soy. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

5 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/22g%RI*
Energy 1598kJ352kJ
-380kcal84kcal4%
Fat 11g2.4g3%
of which saturates 1.2g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate 60g13g5%
of which sugars 22g4.8g5%
Fibre 5.1g1.1g
Protein 7.4g1.6g3%
Salt 0.02g0g0%
Manganese 1.8mg90%0.4mg20%
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

