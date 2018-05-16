Wicked Kitchen Spiced Zinger Fingers 200g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1101kJ / 263kcal
Product Description
- Wheat gluten and pea protein isolate in a spicy breadcrumb coating.
- PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED GRABBING THE VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
- WHEAT & PEA PROTEIN wheat and pea protein encased in a crispy cayenne spiced coating…perfect for dipping and dunking
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rehydrated Wheat Protein (20%) [Water, Textured Wheat Protein], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Yeast Extract, Pea Protein Isolate, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sugar Cane Fibre, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Firming Agent (Potassium Chloride), Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Capsicum Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast, Iron, Garlic Extract, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 15-20 mins. Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
approx. 2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (92g**)
|Energy
|1101kJ / 263kcal
|1013kJ / 242kcal
|Fat
|11.5g
|10.6g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.6g
|20.8g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|16.1g
|14.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 184g.
|-
|-
