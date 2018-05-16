We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Batchelors Cup A Soup Szechuan 4 Sachets 92G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Batchelors Cup A Soup Szechuan 4 Sachets 92G
£ 0.79
£0.86/100g
Per portion (253g) as prepared
  • Energy324kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt1.44g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ/30kcal

Product Description

  • Instant Szechuan style hot & sour soup.
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Sachet - Don't Recycle
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Low in Fat and Sugar
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 92G
  • Low in Fat
  • Low in Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (30%), Vegetables (9%) (Onion, Carrot, Red Pepper, Leek), Sugar, Potato Starch, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Chilli (0.5%), Maize Starch, Garlic, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Spices, Ground Ginger, Barley Malt Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before End: See Top of PackStore in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Take a moment to enjoy the beautifully balanced flavours of sweet tomato and ginger with a fiery chilli kick
  • 1 Empty sachet into a cup.
  • 2 Add 230ml of boiling water.
  • 3 Stir well, wait a few moments.
  • 4 Sit back and enjoy...

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at UK:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

92g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as PreparedPer Portion (253g) as Prepared
Energy 128kJ/30kcal324kJ/76kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which Saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 6.7g17.0g
of which Sugars 3.8g9.6g
Fibre 0.5g1.3g
Protein <0.5g1.0g
Salt 0.57g1.44g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here