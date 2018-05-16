Poretti 4 Hops Premium Lager 4 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Premium Lager Beer
- Birrificio Angelo Poretti 4 is a 5.5% ABV lager-style beer. Fruity, hoppy, and straw-like in colour, it has moderate carbonation and bitterness, with a light body. Our brewmasters artfully combine 4 hop varieties from around the world to create a beer that inspires new taste adventures. Discover Birrificio Angelo Poretti No.4.
- Our founder, Angelo Poretti, had a passion for adventure. Led by his palate, he travelled the length and breadth of Austria, Bohemia and Bavaria in search of the very best beer. Driven by a passion for authenticity and quality, the brew masters at Birrificio Angelo Poretti use only the finest natural ingredients and proudly brew each drop of beer in the same original copper kettles on the same site that Angelo Poretti founded over 140 years ago.
- Birrificio Angelo Poretti 4 is light and versatile, pairing easily with a variety of dishes and ingredients. Perfect with fresh cheese, salami, pasta with light sauces and fish. Serve in a stemmed or fluted glass.
- 1.7 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Italian Hopmasters
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Barley, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See top of pack.
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Bryggt och tappat av,
- Carlsberg Italia S.p.A,
- in Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
Importer address
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
Return to
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
- Consumer Helpline: 03457 585685
- www.birrificioangeloporetti.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|176kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020