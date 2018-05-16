We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brew City Sweet Chilli Halloumi Bites 150G

Brew City Sweet Chilli Halloumi Bites 150G
£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

New

Per 40g serving Oven Baked
  • Energy526kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.76g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Halloumi Cheese in a Sweet Chilli Flavoured Coating
  • For more information see www.brewcity.uk
  • We are Brew City
  • When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
  • Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
  • It's Beermunch!
  • Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
  • Halloumi Bites in a Mild Sweet Chilli Crumb
  • Bites for Beer
  • Proper Bar Snacks
  • Perfectly Pairs with IPA
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Halloumi (55%) ((Cow's Milk, Ewe's Milk, Goats Milk, Mint), Modified Starch, Stabiliser (E461)), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Sugar, Maize Flour, Tomato Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Colour (E160c), Capsicum Extract), Breadcrumb ((Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Ascorbic Acid), Millet, Red Quinoa, Parsley, Colour (E160c)), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf Thawed Do Not Refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City Halloumi Bites.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen; these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven and baking tray to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of Halloumi Bites onto the baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 8 - 10 minutes, turning every now and again, until they're lovely crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product Will Be Hot After Cooking.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Importer address

  • McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
  • Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
  • 4458NM's-Heer,
  • Arendskerke.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • customer.relations@brewcity.uk
  • 0800 756 0825 (ROI 1800 946 008)
  • Customer Relations,
  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.
  • www.brewcity.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ12711316
kcal305282
Fat g1919
of which saturates g8.38.5
Carbohydrate g2122
of which sugars g1.71.6
Fibre g1.41.5
Protein g1213
Salt g1.81.9
This pack contains 3 oven baked servings--

