Brew City Sweet Chilli Halloumi Bites 150G
New
- Energy526kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.76g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen
Product Description
- Halloumi Cheese in a Sweet Chilli Flavoured Coating
- For more information see www.brewcity.uk
- We are Brew City
- When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
- Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
- It's Beermunch!
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Halloumi Bites in a Mild Sweet Chilli Crumb
- Bites for Beer
- Proper Bar Snacks
- Perfectly Pairs with IPA
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Halloumi (55%) ((Cow's Milk, Ewe's Milk, Goats Milk, Mint), Modified Starch, Stabiliser (E461)), Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Sugar, Maize Flour, Tomato Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Colour (E160c), Capsicum Extract), Breadcrumb ((Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Ascorbic Acid), Millet, Red Quinoa, Parsley, Colour (E160c)), Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf Thawed Do Not Refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City Halloumi Bites.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen; these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven and baking tray to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of Halloumi Bites onto the baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 8 - 10 minutes, turning every now and again, until they're lovely crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product Will Be Hot After Cooking.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 oven baked servings
Name and address
- Freepost Brewcity,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BS.
Importer address
- McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
- Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
- 4458NM's-Heer,
- Arendskerke.
Return to
- Contact Us
- customer.relations@brewcity.uk
- 0800 756 0825 (ROI 1800 946 008)
- Customer Relations,
- Freepost Brewcity,
- Scarborough,
- YO11 3BS.
- www.brewcity.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|1271
|1316
|kcal
|305
|282
|Fat g
|19
|19
|of which saturates g
|8.3
|8.5
|Carbohydrate g
|21
|22
|of which sugars g
|1.7
|1.6
|Fibre g
|1.4
|1.5
|Protein g
|12
|13
|Salt g
|1.8
|1.9
|This pack contains 3 oven baked servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021