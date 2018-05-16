Soreen Original Malt Loaf 390G

- Energy610kJ 142kcal7%
- Fat1.0g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars9.7g11%
- Salt0.2g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1253 kJ
Product Description
- A fruited malt loaf
- - Vegan friendly
- - Low in fat - less than 3%
- - Source of fibre
- - 47% less sugar than the average cake*
- - 86% less fat than the average cake*
- - Nut free
- - A healthier cake alternative
- - Perfect for teatime
- - Dairy free and lactose free
- - *We've compared this product to a range of similar cake options to work this percentage out
- Our original Soreen malt loaf, the perfect pairing for your afternoon tea break. Great on its own or spread with butter. This 390g size loaf is the largest of our range and a perfect size for families. And now being suitable for Vegans, it's the perfect snack for your Plant Based diet!
- The secret's in the squidge
- Squeeze me. Come on. Don't be shy. There. Feel that? That's squidgy power, that is. Deliciously fruitiness' bursting with energy to help keep you fuelled up and ready for action. But don't take my squidginess too literally - I'm low in fat too.
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (14%), Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4.4%), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Rice Starch, Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Milk ingredients.
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening, or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer.Use me within 3 months of freezing and make sure I am fully defrosted before taking a bite.
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy me
- Toast me under the grill, pile me with jam, top me with cheese or just enjoy me as I come.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
Name and address
Return to
- Squidgy enough for you?
- I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
- Call us free on 0800 515739
- Or write to us at
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/8 Loaf (48.7g)
|Energy
|1253 kJ
|610 kJ
|-
|296 kcal
|142 kcal
|Fat
|2.3 g
|1.1 g
|of which saturates
|0.50 g
|0.24 g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0 g
|29.2 g
|of which sugars
|20.0 g
|9.7 g
|Fibre
|3.6 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|8.1 g
|3.9 g
|Salt
|0.47 g
|0.23 g
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
