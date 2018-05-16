We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco BEEF MINCE 500G 20% FAT

£ 1.49
£2.98/kg DR.WT
Per 125g
  • Energy1307kJ 315kcal
    16%
  • Fat24.8g
    35%
  • Saturates12.3g
    62%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ / 252kcal

Product Description

  • Beef mince 20% fat.
  • From Trusted Farms. Ideal for making succulent meatballs and burgers
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy1045kJ / 252kcal1307kJ / 315kcal
Fat19.8g24.8g
Saturates9.8g12.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.4g23.0g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

