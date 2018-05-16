Birds Eye Southern Fried Chicken Nuggets 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Your Chicken Nuggets contain raw meat, please ensure that they are cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.

- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

- These instructions are guidelines only.

- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Alternatively,

Medium / High Grill 15 Mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over frequently.

Cook until crisp.



Oven cook

Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.

210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7, 15 Mins

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Turn over once halfway through cooking.

Cook until crisp.

