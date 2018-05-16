Birds Eye Southern Fried Chicken Nuggets 400G

- Energy1120kJ 268kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides
Product Description
- Southern fried nuggets formed from chopped marinated chicken breast, coated in breadcrumbs blended with spices, lightly fried.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
- With our new Chicken Shop™ range you can now have delicious takeaway chicken straight from your freezer!
- Our nuggets are made using 100% chicken breast, wrapped in & southern fried coating.
- Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 50% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 50% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
- Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and "the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Made from 100% Chicken Breast
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (50%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Salt, Yeast, Starch (Wheat, Maize), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Sage, Spice Extracts, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Your Chicken Nuggets contain raw meat, please ensure that they are cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively,
Medium / High Grill 15 Mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over frequently.
Cook until crisp.
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7, 15 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over once halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides
|Per 5 Nuggets Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1066kJ
|1120kJ
|- kcal
|255kcal
|268kcal
|Fat
|12g
|13g
|- of which Saturates
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22g
|23g
|- of which Sugars
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|14g
|14g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.96g
|-
|-
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
