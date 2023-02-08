We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tango Dark Berry Sugar Free 6X330ml

4.3(10)Write a review
£2.75
£0.14/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
50kJ
13kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 15kJ/4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Sugar Free Apple, Blackcurrant and Blackberry Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • For more information follow us on social media @drinktango
  • We are big on personality, but even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge!
  • It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends at socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.
  • Tango is bursting with Tang!
  • Expect your taste buds to explode with our delicious flavour range, enjoy the taste of Original orange flavour or try our fruity sugar free flavours: Tango Orange, Tango Strawberry & Watermelon & Tango Dark Berry.
  • Providing the ultimate refreshing, zingy flavour burst, each product is packed full of that distinctive ‘tang' which we all know and love.
  • So open that ring pull or twist that cap and unleash that burst of tangy refreshment because it's time to escape the serious. It's time to Tango
  • Also available in original orange & sugar free flavour variants Orange & Strawberry & Watermelon.
  • Tango and the Tango device are registered trademarks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Sweet tangy raspberry & rich blackberry flavoured fizzy drink
  • Free of sugar
  • Free of artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1980ML
  • Free of sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 3%, Blackcurrant 1%, Blackberry 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Carrot and Hibiscus Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDEL WITH CARE.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 15kJ/4kcal
Salt 0.08g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein-

Safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Very good drink, best taken from the fridge.

5 stars

Very good drink, best taken from the fridge.

Excellent product Taste is superb and so moreish.

5 stars

Excellent product Taste is superb and so moreish. Fully converted to it.

Fizzy blackberry

5 stars

Lovely to have something unusual

I bought these and love them they are not overly f

5 stars

I bought these and love them they are not overly fizzy and I won't buy anything else now

Great, the best

5 stars

I Could not get my normal Tango Twist the other day and I don't like the Orange as its too strong and sharp. But they had this new one so gave it a try. It's great, not strong, or sharp it do taste better cold but I now know what one I will.be buying in the future.

Unique and refreshing.

5 stars

It has a very unique, refreshing taste to it. It's not quite like anything I've had before, and totally in a good way. Very fruity and refreshing. One of my favourite fizzy drinks.

Defo buy again

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised

Will be buying again 😋🍏🍇

5 stars

Had a coupon to try this out and it's lovely! Really thirst-quenching. Adding to my weekly big shop - bet it would be fab in a cocktail too!

Awful taste

1 stars

Awful, the after taste is of cheap artificial sweetener. Does not taste of any fruit.

Brought two packs to try won't be buying again

2 stars

I bought two packs of these Tango Dark Berry Sugar Free in my last order, I always buy duet and sugar free fizzy drinks. These sounded good apple, blackcurrant and blackberry flavours but unfortunately they had very little, hardly any taste of apple, blackcurrant and blackberry if I was drinking it in a blind tasting I would never of said it was Tango Dark Berry flavour sadly the flavour is very weak and watery. I wish I'd of read the ingredients first before buying them it's only 3% apple and 1% blackcurrant and 1% blackberry. I like all the other Tango flavours I've tried 🍊orange, 🍏apple, 🍒cherry, 🍓🍉strawberry & watermelon and 🍊🥭🍍tropical but sadly not the 🍇dark berry flavour. I'll be going back to one of the other Tango sugar free flavours.

