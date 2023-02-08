Tango Dark Berry Sugar Free 6X330ml

Very good drink, best taken from the fridge.
Excellent product Taste is superb and so moreish.
I bought these and love them they are not overly fizzy and I won't buy anything else now
I Could not get my normal Tango Twist the other day and I don't like the Orange as its too strong and sharp. But they had this new one so gave it a try. It's great, not strong, or sharp it do taste better cold but I now know what one I will.be buying in the future.
It has a very unique, refreshing taste to it. It's not quite like anything I've had before, and totally in a good way. Very fruity and refreshing. One of my favourite fizzy drinks.
Had a coupon to try this out and it's lovely! Really thirst-quenching. Adding to my weekly big shop - bet it would be fab in a cocktail too!
Awful, the after taste is of cheap artificial sweetener. Does not taste of any fruit.
I bought two packs of these Tango Dark Berry Sugar Free in my last order, I always buy duet and sugar free fizzy drinks. These sounded good apple, blackcurrant and blackberry flavours but unfortunately they had very little, hardly any taste of apple, blackcurrant and blackberry if I was drinking it in a blind tasting I would never of said it was Tango Dark Berry flavour sadly the flavour is very weak and watery. I wish I'd of read the ingredients first before buying them it's only 3% apple and 1% blackcurrant and 1% blackberry. I like all the other Tango flavours I've tried 🍊orange, 🍏apple, 🍒cherry, 🍓🍉strawberry & watermelon and 🍊🥭🍍tropical but sadly not the 🍇dark berry flavour. I'll be going back to one of the other Tango sugar free flavours.