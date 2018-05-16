Tesco Cheese Topped Rolls 4 Pack

- Energy861kJ 204kcal10%
Product Description
- Cheese rolls
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4pk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (72g)
|Energy
|1195kJ / 283kcal
|861kJ / 204kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|47.1g
|33.9g
|Sugars
|6.6g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.9g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
