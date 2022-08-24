Gogo Squeez Peach Yogurtz Pouches 4X85g

Perfect for lunchboxes!
These are perfect for days out and lunchboxes - they are ‘long life’ so don't need to be refrigerated (or need ice blocks in a lunch bag). The only problem with them is stock - I haven't been able to get them recently!
Yogurt (Milk: origin France) 85.3%, Sugar, Peach Puree 6.0%, Starch, Thickener: Pectin, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin D
Before opening storage at room temperature (preferable < 30°C).After opening, storage in the fridge at +4°C and consume within 24 hours.
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pouch. Not Recyclable
3 Years
4 x 85g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 85 g
|Energy
|432 kJ /
|367 kJ /
|103 kcal
|87 kcal
|Fat
|4.2 g
|3.5 g
|of which saturates
|2.5 g
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|13 g
|11 g
|of which sugars
|11 g
|10 g
|Protein
|3.4 g
|2.9 g
|Salt
|0.17 g
|0.14 g
|Calcium
|125 mg 15% NRVs^2
|106 mg 13% NRVs^2
|Vitamin D
|1.45 µg 29% NRVs^2
|1.23 µg 25% NRVs^2
|^2 NRVs = Nutrient reference values
Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated, or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.
