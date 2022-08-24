We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gogo Squeez Peach Yogurtz Pouches 4X85g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Gogo Squeez Peach Yogurtz Pouches 4X85g
Product Description

  • Pasteurised peach yogurt.
  • To learn more visit us on www.gogosqueez.co.uk
  • GoGo squeeZ Peach YogurtZ is made with fruit puree and smooth pasturised yogurt with added Vitamin D meaning it is safe to be stored in your cupboard and will last all day in your kids lunchbox!
  • If you prefer your yogurt chilled, simply remove the pouches from the cardboard packaging, and pop it in your fridge.
  • No preparation needed, just twist of our heli' cap and squeeZ!
  • Source of protein and vitamin D*
  • *Protein and Vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bones in children as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle
  • These 4 pouches cannot be sold separately.
  • No fridge needed
  • Ideal for lunchbox or as a snack
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 340G
  • Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bones in children

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk: origin France) 85.3%, Sugar, Peach Puree 6.0%, Starch, Thickener: Pectin, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Before opening storage at room temperature (preferable < 30°C).After opening, storage in the fridge at +4°C and consume within 24 hours.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated, or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pouch. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Materne SAS,
  • 1, Rue de la Pépinière,
  • 75008 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

  • Bel UK LTD, 160 London Road, Sevenoaks, TN13 2JA, UK

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

4 x 85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 85 g
Energy432 kJ /367 kJ /
-103 kcal87 kcal
Fat4.2 g3.5 g
of which saturates2.5 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate13 g11 g
of which sugars11 g10 g
Protein3.4 g2.9 g
Salt0.17 g0.14 g
Calcium125 mg 15% NRVs^2106 mg 13% NRVs^2
Vitamin D1.45 µg 29% NRVs^21.23 µg 25% NRVs^2
^2 NRVs = Nutrient reference values--

Safety information

Keep cap out of reach of children under 3. If pouch is damaged, inflated, or seal is broken, do not consume. Please keep packaging.

Perfect for lunchboxes!

5 stars

These are perfect for days out and lunchboxes - they are ‘long life’ so don't need to be refrigerated (or need ice blocks in a lunch bag). The only problem with them is stock - I haven't been able to get them recently!

