Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Almond Sticks 3X100ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1536kJ / 370kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate with chocolate coating and toasted almond pieces.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we´re Derek & Chad. We´re chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavour, crunchy texture, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We´re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Sweet vanilla ice dream with toasted almond pieces and indulgent chocolate coating
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Chocolate Coating (30%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)], Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Toasted Almond Pieces (5%), Lupin Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavourings, Vanilla Pod Powder, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
3 x 100 ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One choc stick (70g)
|Energy
|1536kJ / 370kcal
|1075kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|25.8g
|18.1g
|Saturates
|17.0g
|11.9g
|Carbohydrate
|26.0g
|18.2g
|Sugars
|22.3g
|15.6g
|Fibre
|6.4g
|4.5g
|Protein
|5.2g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
