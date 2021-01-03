By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gordons Alcolhol Free Spirit 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Gordons Alcolhol Free Spirit 70Cl
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre
Clubcard Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • GORDONS ALCOLHOL FREE SPIRIT 70CL
  • New Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0%.Made using only the finest distilled botanicals, just like Gordon's London Dry Gin, new Gordon's 0.0% provides the bold, juniper-led character you know and expect from the brand. This makes it the perfect alcohol free alternative to your usual choice of Gordon's and tonic.
  • New Gordon's 0.0% provides the bold, piney juniper led character you'd expect from Gordon's. Gordon's 0.0% delivers a truly authentic, vibrant non-alcoholic experience that captures the spirit of Gordons perfectly.
  • Gordon's 0.0% is created by distilling the same botanicals used in Gordon's London Dry Gin. These botanicals are individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled before being expertly blended together to capture the essence of Gordon's in a delicious alcohol-free alternative. This special distillation process is a closely guarded secret, known only to a handful of people.
  • Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0% the perfect alcohol-free alternative to your usual choice of Gordon's & tonic.
  • New Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0%. 0.0% Alcohol, 100% Gordon's ™
  • A bold, juniper-led drink with a super smooth character makes Gordon's 0.0% the perfect alcohol-free alternative to your usual choice of Gordon's & tonic.
  • Over 250 years ago, Alexander Gordon started his distillery in London and set about creating the recipe for a brilliant tasting gin. Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0%, made with only the finest distilled botanicals, just like the original Gordon's London Dry gin has been created as the perfect alcohol-free alternative.
  • 0.0% Alcohol, 100% Gordon's ™
  • Great taste from Gordon's
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

12 month shelf life. Once opened store refrigerated and consume within 2 months

Preparation and Usage

  • Just like your usual Gordon's and tonic, pour 50ml over ice with your chosen tonic and garnish, then stop for a moment and enjoy! Or why not include in your favourite cocktail?

Name and address

  • Diageo.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Diageo.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 48kj/12Kcal
Protein 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Fat 0g
Sodium 20mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here