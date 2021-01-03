Gordons Alcolhol Free Spirit 70Cl
Product Description
- GORDONS ALCOLHOL FREE SPIRIT 70CL
- New Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0%.Made using only the finest distilled botanicals, just like Gordon's London Dry Gin, new Gordon's 0.0% provides the bold, juniper-led character you know and expect from the brand. This makes it the perfect alcohol free alternative to your usual choice of Gordon's and tonic.
- New Gordon's 0.0% provides the bold, piney juniper led character you'd expect from Gordon's. Gordon's 0.0% delivers a truly authentic, vibrant non-alcoholic experience that captures the spirit of Gordons perfectly.
- Gordon's 0.0% is created by distilling the same botanicals used in Gordon's London Dry Gin. These botanicals are individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled before being expertly blended together to capture the essence of Gordon's in a delicious alcohol-free alternative. This special distillation process is a closely guarded secret, known only to a handful of people.
- Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0% the perfect alcohol-free alternative to your usual choice of Gordon's & tonic.
- A bold, juniper-led drink with a super smooth character makes Gordon's 0.0% the perfect alcohol-free alternative to your usual choice of Gordon's & tonic.
- Over 250 years ago, Alexander Gordon started his distillery in London and set about creating the recipe for a brilliant tasting gin. Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0%, made with only the finest distilled botanicals, just like the original Gordon's London Dry gin has been created as the perfect alcohol-free alternative.
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
12 month shelf life. Once opened store refrigerated and consume within 2 months
Preparation and Usage
- Just like your usual Gordon's and tonic, pour 50ml over ice with your chosen tonic and garnish, then stop for a moment and enjoy! Or why not include in your favourite cocktail?
Name and address
- Diageo.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
Net Contents
70cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|48kj/12Kcal
|Protein
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Fat
|0g
|Sodium
|20mg
