Tesco Organic Lamb Chops 300G
New
- Energy1521kJ 366kcal18%
- Fat28.4g41%
- Saturates14.4g72%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ / 244kcal
Product Description
- Lamb chops.
- FROM ORGANIC FARMS Prepared with the bone in for a richer, fuller flavour
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Med-High. Season the chops on both sides. Place under a pre-heated grill for 3-4 minutes each side (medium), or 5-6 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry. Pan fry Med-High. Lightly oil and season chops on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the chops to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes each side (medium), or 4-5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Preparation and Usage
To enjoy your chops at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 typical chops (150g)
|Energy
|1014kJ / 244kcal
|1521kJ / 366kcal
|Fat
|18.9g
|28.4g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|14.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.5g
|27.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021