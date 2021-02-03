Mccoys Fire Pit Flame Roasted Peri Peri Crisps 5X25g
Product Description
- Flame Roasted Peri Peri Flavour Potato Crisps
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- The Hundred Official Team Partner
- Discover Cricket, Get Active
- thehundred.com
- Try our full range of Epic Flavours
- Flame Scorched BBQ Rib
- A succulent smoke show with a sweet sizzle of chilli
- Flame Smoked Chorizo
- A punchy cured sausage flavour with a smoky streak of paprika
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Terracycle®
- Please dispose of this pack responsibly.
- Find out how you can recycle it at www.terracycle.co.uk.
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Full on Flavour
- A Tantalisingly Tangy Tussle with a Fiery Kick
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Flame Roasted Peri Peri Flavour [Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Dried Tomato, Dried Onion, Chilli Powder, Smoked Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Dried Paprika Flakes, Dried Parsley, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Garlic, Dried Chilli Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract, Lime Oil]
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Soya, Gluten, Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Name and address
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 7835456 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551679
- Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
5 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Pack
|Energy
|2185kJ
|546kJ
|-
|524kcal
|131kcal
|Fat
|31g
|7.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|13g
|of which Sugars
|2.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.96g
|0.24g
