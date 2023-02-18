Pepsi Max No Caffeine Cola 8X330ml

You can’t beat Pepsi. Grateful they created the ca
You can’t beat Pepsi. Grateful they created the caffeine free, not happy about the recent price hike.
bargain fizzy bubbles without the caffeine, sugar
My two grandchildren thoroughly enjoyed my great bargain.
I don’t want bottles to be sent As a substitute t
I don’t want bottles to be sent As a substitute thank you
Don’t drink anything else this is excellent
Don’t drink anything else this is excellent
Perfect taste, not too sweet, no caffeine buzz!
Of all the caffeine free diet colas on the market this is the best. No residual taste that you get from some sweetened soft drinks and it has a good cola flavour with a perfect amount of fizz!
Thumbs up
Finally a tasty caffeine free drink that is tasty. Big thumbs up.
a good alternative
As I am no longer able to order Diet Coke Caffeine free from Tesco online because it is never available, I have switched to this product and it's fine, no real difference and very nice.
Glad to see this available in the UK now so I don'
Glad to see this available in the UK now so I don't have to buy it online from Europe but it's always out of stock now!
love it but wish they had more
love this drink but wish tesco's have more cans in stock.
Great taste without cafeine great drink love it
Great taste without cafeine great drink love it