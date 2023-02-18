We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pepsi Max No Caffeine Cola 8X330ml

4.7(10)Write a review
image 1 of Pepsi Max No Caffeine Cola 8X330ml
£4.00
£0.15/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
7kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Caffeine Free Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • No caffeine
  • Maximum Taste
  • No Sugar
  • Pack size: 2640ML
  • No Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners ( Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings

Storage

Best before end - see base of cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • www.pepsi.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal7kJ/2kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate <0.1g0.2g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein <0.1g0.2g
Salt 0.01g0.4g
Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

You can’t beat Pepsi. Grateful they created the ca

4 stars

You can’t beat Pepsi. Grateful they created the caffeine free, not happy about the recent price hike.

bargain fizzy bubbles without the caffeine, sugar

5 stars

My two grandchildren thoroughly enjoyed my great bargain.

I don’t want bottles to be sent As a substitute t

3 stars

I don’t want bottles to be sent As a substitute thank you

Don’t drink anything else this is excellent

5 stars

Don’t drink anything else this is excellent

Perfect taste, not too sweet, no caffeine buzz!

5 stars

Of all the caffeine free diet colas on the market this is the best. No residual taste that you get from some sweetened soft drinks and it has a good cola flavour with a perfect amount of fizz!

Thumbs up

5 stars

Finally a tasty caffeine free drink that is tasty. Big thumbs up.

a good alternative

5 stars

As I am no longer able to order Diet Coke Caffeine free from Tesco online because it is never available, I have switched to this product and it's fine, no real difference and very nice.

Glad to see this available in the UK now so I don'

5 stars

Glad to see this available in the UK now so I don't have to buy it online from Europe but it's always out of stock now!

love it but wish they had more

5 stars

love this drink but wish tesco's have more cans in stock.

Great taste without cafeine great drink love it

5 stars

Great taste without cafeine great drink love it

