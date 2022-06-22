We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From 4 Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls

3.4(5)Write a review
Tesco Free From 4 Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls
£ 2.20
£0.55/each

One brioche bun

Energy
461kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1048kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten and milk free brioche style rolls with dark chocolate chips.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Sweet rolls enriched with dark chocolate chips and egg for a golden finish.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tapioca Starch, Dark Chocolate Chips (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Psyllium Husk Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Dried Egg White, Lentil Flour, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brioche bun (44g)
Energy1048kJ / 250kcal461kJ / 110kcal
Fat7.6g3.3g
Saturates1.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate37.0g16.3g
Sugars9.6g4.2g
Fibre8.5g3.7g
Protein4.1g1.8g
Salt0.66g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Breads & Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not worth one star

1 stars

I really miss "normal" brioche rolls but as I'm now avoiding wheat I thought I'd give these a try. I took one bite and no more!! They are dry, have a strange consistency and are tasteless and definitely not worth one star. The rest were given to the birds.

Very pleasant

5 stars

This was a substitution for Gluten Free hot cross buns, so I thought I would give them a go. They were very soft and pleasant, didn't go dry or stale, and I ate them happily without any spread. Just enough choc chips to deserve the name.

Delicious

5 stars

First time I tried these and absolutely delicious 😋

Very disappointing.

1 stars

I bought these with high hopes. Sorry to say that they taste pretty awful - and have a dry, unpleasant consistency.

My child love them

5 stars

My child love them

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here