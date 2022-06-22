Tesco Free From 4 Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls

Not worth one star
I really miss "normal" brioche rolls but as I'm now avoiding wheat I thought I'd give these a try. I took one bite and no more!! They are dry, have a strange consistency and are tasteless and definitely not worth one star. The rest were given to the birds.
Very pleasant
This was a substitution for Gluten Free hot cross buns, so I thought I would give them a go. They were very soft and pleasant, didn't go dry or stale, and I ate them happily without any spread. Just enough choc chips to deserve the name.
Delicious
First time I tried these and absolutely delicious 😋
Very disappointing.
I bought these with high hopes. Sorry to say that they taste pretty awful - and have a dry, unpleasant consistency.
My child love them
