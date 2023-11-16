Nicorette Icy White 2mg Gum Nicotine Stop Smoking Aid 30 Pieces

Nicorette Icy White Gum 2mg 30 Pieces

Nicorette® Icy White 2mg Gum contains nicotine. Stop Smoking Aid. Requires Willpower. Always read the label.Nicorette Icy White 2mg Gum contains Nicotine. Stop smoking Aid. Requires willpower. Always read the label. Nicorette® icy white 2mg gum is used to relieve and/or prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce the cravings you get when you try to stop smoking or when cutting down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them. Ideally you should aim to stop smoking. However this product can be used in a number of different ways, either to completely replace all you cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you to cut down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It may also help increase your motivation to quit. It also contains a number of ingredients which will improve the whiteness of your teeth.

Improves teeth whiteness For those who smoke 20 or fewer a day Sugar-free

Ingredients

This pack contains 30 pieces of Mint Flavour Chewing Gum, each containing 2mg Nicotine, Also includes: Chewing Gum Base, containing Butylated Hydroxy Toluene (E321), Peppermint Oil, Xylitol, Sodium Carbonate, Anhydrous, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Acesulfame Potassium, Levomenthol, Magnesium Oxide, Light, Talc. Sub Coating, Winterfresh, Hypromellose, Sucralose, Polysorbate 80, Purified Water, Hard Coating, Xylitol, Starch, Titanium Dioxide (E171), Winterfresh, Carnauba Wax, Purified Water

Net Contents

30 x Pieces

Preparation and Usage

Use: This product strength is suitable for those smoking 20 cigarettes or fewer a day. Directions: For adults and children 12 years and over. Please note the chewing technique below and read the enclosed leaflet carefully before starting to use the product. Chew one piece when you feel the urge to smoke. Do not use more than 15 pieces a day. Nicorette® chewing technique: 1. Chew slowly until taste becomes strong. 2. Rest between gum and cheek. 3. Chew again when taste has faded. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below. You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.

Lower age limit

12 Years