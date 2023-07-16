Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Skin Protect Regular Blades 4 Pack

W/SWORD HYDRO 5 SKIN PROT REG BLADES 4 PK

Designed to protect skin against irritation, Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Skin Protection razor blades are ideal for those looking for skin protection, high performance and quality in their shaving experience. - With five Ultra Glide blades and water-activated gel pools for a close, comfortable shave - Water activated gel pools hydrates throughout each shave, and help protect from irritation. - Skin guards help smooth over the skin to prevent them from getting caught between the blades as they pass over the face. - Flip trimmer for precise trimming and to get into the hard-to-reach spots. - Packaging made from more than 90% recycled paper and recyclable (check local recycling facility)

Wilkinson Sword has been sharpening men's style since 1772. Built on over two centuries of invention and engineering, Wilkinson Sword's male shaving products combine stylish practicality with game-changing innovation, and we've got a pretty good track record in taking your shave to the next level. From our robust vintage razors to the Ultra Glide® blades and water-activated gel reservoirs in our Hydro range, our blade-making prowess stretches right back to the battlefields of old - so we know a thing or two about a close shave. For comfort, precision and a smooth result, let Wilkinson Sword sharpen your style.

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Polyquaternium-10, Aqua, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Chloride, Zinc Stearate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cyclodextrin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Calendula Officinalis Flower, Camellia Sinensis Leaf, Ceramide NG, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Maltodextrin, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol

Preparation and Usage