Wellkid Marvel Multivitamins Gummies Strawberry 50Pack

Vegan
Vegetarian

50 Gummies strawberry natural flavourwww.wellkid.com/marvel
Health Across the UniverseSaving the world requires Super Powers. Wellkid Marvel gummies provide nutritional support for young heroes everywhere. Vitamin D helps to support normal growth and development of bones.Great tasting Multi-vitamin supplement for children aged 7-14 yearsWellkid® Marvel© Multi-vitamins provide 12 vitamins, including vitamins A, C & D.Includes all 8 B-complex vitamins, plus vitamins A, C, D and E. Provides vitamin D3, the preferred form of vitamin D produced naturally by the body. Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. Also provides Inulin fibre.
50 Years Vitabiotics1971 - 2021
Vitamins made to pharmaceutical standards in France & Switzerland©Marvel©Vitabiotics Ltd. Wellkid is a registered trademark.
50 Gummies strawberry natural flavourGreat tasting multi-vitamin supplement for children aged 7-14 yearsFrom UK's No1 Vitamin CompanyQueen's Award 4 Times WinnerFormulated in Britain by Vitabiotics expertsNo synthetic coloursNo preservatives or lactoseNo yeastNo artificial sweeteners or preservativesWellkid is not tested on animalsSuitable for vegetarians & vegans

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vitamin & Nutrient Blend (Inulin, Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Vitamin E [as DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate], Niacin [as Nicotinamide], Vitamin A [Vitamin A Acetate], Vitamin D3 [Cholecalciferol (Vegan)], Pantothenic Acid [as Calcium Salt], Vitamin B6 [as Pyridoxine HCI], Riboflavin, Vitamin B1 [as Thiamin Hydrochloride], Vitamin B12 [as Cyanocobalamin], Folic Acid, Biotin), Gelling Agent: Pectins, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Potassium Citrates, Strawberry Flavouring, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Antioxidant: Mixed Tocopherols, Coating: Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Net Contents

50 x Vegan Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Children (7-14 yrs): Chew One or Two Per Day.Do not exceed the recommended intake. Do not give to children under 3 years due to choking hazard. Chew before swallowing. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

Free From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From PreservativesFree From Yeast

Lower age limit

7 Years

upper-age-limit

14 Years

