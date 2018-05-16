Carrs Melts Black Olive 150G
New
- Energy91kJ 22kcal1%
- Fat1.1g2%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Crackers with Black Olives
- Carr's Black Olive Melts are deliciously crisp wheaten biscuits with a mouthwatering light and melting texture, baked using our unique recipe for your special moments. Perfect on their own or sublime with the finest cheese and a glass of something chilled, they're a truly individual taste that can only be Carr's.
- City of Carlisle Carr's Biscuit Manufacturers since 1831
- If you like Carr's Black Olive Melts why not try our Original variety too?
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- The Council of the City of Carlisle Coat of Arms is granted to United Biscuits (UK) Limited under licence.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Sugar, Black Olives (3%) [Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)], Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Milk Solids, Poppy Seeds, Natural Flavourings, Dried Autolysed Yeast, Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Best Before date see base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of crackers per pack: 35
Name and address
- Carr's of Carlisle,
- The Biscuit Works,
- 54 Church Street,
- Carlisle,
- Cumbria,
- CA2 5TG,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 9174520, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- Carr's of Carlisle,
- The Biscuit Works,
- 54 Church Street,
- Carlisle,
- Cumbria,
- CA2 5TG,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cracker (4.3g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2110
|91
|(kcal)
|504
|22
|Fat
|25.3g
|1.1g
|of which Saturates
|16.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|2.6g
|of which Sugars
|8.5g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|7.7g
|0.3g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.1g
|Typical number of biscuits per pack: 35
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021