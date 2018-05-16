Kelly's Clotted Cream & British Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream 950ml
New
Product Description
- Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream Rippled with British Raspberry Sauce and Topped with Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces.
- Find out more at: www.kellysofcornwall.co.uk
- Very berry Cornish Ice Cream
- We are proud to produce proper Cornish Ice cream since 1930. Our luscious, creamy and fruity Clotted Cream & British Raspberry Ripple is made with Cornish whole milk & you guessed it; clotted cream from the West Country's local dairy herds. We swirl British raspberry sauce through creamy ice cream, adding a sprinkle of raspberry pieces for good measure. Every scoop Is crafted with care, time and a dash of serious Cornish passion.
- Rinse - Tub/Lid - Recycle
- Crafted in Cornwall
- Local Clotted Cream & Whole Milk
- Contains No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 950ML
Information
Ingredients
Cornish Whole Milk, Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Raspberry Sauce (12%) (Raspberries, Sugar, Raspberry Puree, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Clotted Cream (Milk) (5.5%), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavourings, Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End: See Side of Tub.Keep Frozen Store Below-18°C. Do Not Re-Freeze.
Number of uses
Contains approx. 9 servings
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Limited,
- Part of The Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
Net Contents
950ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 100ml
|Reference Intake*
|%RI* per 100ml
|Energy
|821kJ
|409kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|196kcal
|97kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|8.5g
|4.2g
|70g
|6%
|of which saturates
|5.5g
|2.7g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|26.1g
|13.0g
|260g
|5%
|of which sugars
|20.5g
|10.2g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.7g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains Approx. 9 Servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
