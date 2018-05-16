Crosta & Mollica Pizzeria Margherita Pizza 403G

Product Description
- Tomato, Mozzarella & Sicilian Oregano
- Crosta & Mollica pizza is made in Italy by artisan bakers. The traditional slow-proved sourdough is baked in a wood-fired oven for an authentic pizzeria taste and develops a puffed up, lightly charred crust.
- Our Margherita pizza is topped with an Italian pizzeria recipe tomato sauce, a handful of Mozzarella Fior di Latte and a sprinkling of Sicilian Oregano.
- Try adding a few freshly torn Basil leaves just before serving.
- 'Altogether Italian'
- Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
- Cardboard - Widely Recycled
- Film - Compostable
- Great taste 2019
- Slow-Proved & Wood-Fired
- Pack size: 403G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (19%) (Cow's Milk), Water, Tomato (8%), Tomato Puree (8%), Sunflower Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano D.O.P. Cheese (Cow's Milk, Non-Vegetarian Rennet), Salt, Olive Oil, Sicilian Oregano (0.05%), Yeast
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen.Best Before: See side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 210ºC/190ºC Fan/Gas 7 11-12 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly on middle shelf.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
1 serving = 1/2 pizza. This pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
- Via Santa Maria alla Porta 9,
- 20123 Milano,
Return to
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
- www.crostamollica.com
Net Contents
403g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 Pizza
|Energy:
|969kJ/230kcal
|1952kJ/463kcal
|Fat:
|7.3g
|14.7g
|of which saturates:
|3.3g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrates:
|30g
|60g
|of which sugars:
|2.5g
|5.0g
|Fibre:
|2.3g
|4.6g
|Protein:
|10g
|20g
|Salt:
|1.20g
|2.42g
